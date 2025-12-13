Google Translate now lets users hear live speech translations through headphones

Google has announced a new beta feature for Google Translate that allows users to hear spoken translations in real time through their headphones. The update aims to make spoken communication easier across languages by delivering translations directly to the listener while a conversation, speech, or video is in progress. Google has introduced a new Translate update that offers real-time speech translations directly through any headphones.(Pexels)

With this feature, users can open the Google Translate app, select the “Live translate” option, and listen to translated speech in their chosen language. The system works with any standard pair of headphones and does not require special hardware. Google said the tool preserves the speaker’s tone, pauses, and speaking rhythm, which helps listeners follow conversations and identify different speakers.

The company explained that the feature can support everyday use cases such as speaking with someone in another language, listening to public talks while traveling, or following foreign-language content on television or online. The translation plays directly into the headphones, turning them into a one-way listening tool for translated speech.

Availability and language support

The beta version is now available on Android devices in the United States, Mexico, and India. It supports more than 70 languages. Google confirmed that it plans to expand access to more countries and bring the feature to iOS devices in 2026.

Google Gemini Translation Updates

Alongside live speech translation, Google is also adding Gemini-powered capabilities to Google Translate. These updates focus on improving how the app understands meaning and context in text translations. Instead of translating phrases word by word, the system interprets the intent behind common expressions and shared language use.

For example, when users translate phrases that rely on context rather than literal meaning, the app now delivers results that better match how those phrases are used in everyday speech. This helps reduce confusion when translating expressions that do not make sense when translated directly.

This text translation update is currently rolling out in the United States and India. It supports translation between English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and German. Users can access the update through the Translate app on Android, iOS, and the web.

Google is also expanding language practice tools within the app to almost 20 additional countries, including India, Germany, Sweden, and Taiwan. English speakers can now practice German, while speakers of several other languages can practice English. The app now offers clearer feedback during speaking practice to help users understand areas for improvement.