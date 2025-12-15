Motorola Edge 70 with 50MP triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Motorola has expanded its popular Edge series in India, with the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 smartphone. The handset is now listed for sale across online and offline platforms and comes in three Pantone colour options. Let’s take a closer look at its price, specifications and features. The Motorola Edge 70 5G smartphone has been launched in India.

Motorola Edge 70: Price and Availability in India

The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. The company offers a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Buyers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount when using select bank cards.

The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and offline retail stores. Motorola Edge 70 is available in three colour options: Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad.

Motorola Edge 70: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and reaches peak brightness levels of up to 4,500 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The handset also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H standards.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 16 with Hello UI on top. Motorola has confirmed that the device will receive three Android version updates along with four years of security updates. Additionally, Motorola has added Moto AI features such as Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This with Recall, and Co-pilot.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 70 includes a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor that supports optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a three-in-one light sensor. On the front, it features a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps and includes AI-based photo and video tools.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 31 hours of continuous video playback. It supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.