OnePlus confirmed to launch Tubro series soon: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus has confirmed plans to introduce a new smartphone lineup called the Turbo series, which puts an end to weeks of speculations. Discussions around the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo had already circulating on social media and forums, and the company has now made it clear that a separate Turbo lineup is in development. The brand shared limited details but outlined the direction it plans to take with the new phones. OnePlus Turbo series smartphones are set to make their debut soon. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Turbo Series: What to Expect

According to OnePlus, the Turbo series will focus on performance, battery capacity, and gaming use within its price range. The company did not reveal the launch date or the model name of the first device. However, it stated that OnePlus recorded more than 40 percent year-on-year growth. The company also said it plans to continue work on gaming output and user experience through 2026.

A senior company official said the OnePlus Turbo lineup will aim to deliver strong results in processing speed, battery usage, and gaming support compared to other phones in the same segment. While the statement did not include numbers or benchmarks, it confirmed that these areas will guide the design of the new series.

OnePlus Turbo Series: Key Specifications (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo could be the first phone under the Turbo banner. The device reportedly carries the internal name “Macan.” If these reports hold true, the phone may feature a 6.7-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

In China, the device could run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is also reported to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, NFC support, and an X-axis linear motor for vibration feedback. These details remain unconfirmed, as OnePlus has not issued a full specification list. For now, the company has only confirmed the Turbo series and its core focus areas. More information about models, pricing, and availability is expected closer to launch.