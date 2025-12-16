GTA 6, Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros and more: Biggest games coming in 2026

2025 saw many video games released, including some critically acclaimed titles such as Ghost of Yotei, Donkey Kong Bananza, Death Stranding 2, Elden Ring Nightreign, and more. We also saw a new console being launched, namely the Nintendo Switch 2. However, 2026 is shaping up to be an even better year for gaming, with several big launches planned. Let us tell you about the top video games we can expect in 2026. GTA 6 may offer smoother 60 fps gameplay, but a new leak suggests this feature could be limited to the PlayStation 5 Pro.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is undoubtedly the biggest video game release ever, and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. Notably, the game was delayed for a second time, having been pushed to 19 November 2026 from 26 May 2026. The game will initially launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is inspired by Florida. Players will have multiple locations to explore, including Vice City, based on Miami, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Mt. Kalaga, the Leonida Keys, inspired by the Florida Keys, and the Glass Rivers, inspired by the Florida Everglades, among others. The game is set to tell the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, in a Bonnie-Clyde-style relationship.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine is going to be the next big PlayStation launch. After Ghost of Yotei, and of course, as it is not a PG-13 game and is being made by Insomniac Games, the same studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man, expectations are very high. The exact release date is not known yet, but it is expected to launch in 2026.

RE: Requiem

Next up, we have Resident Evil Requiem. Resident Evil Requiem is going to be the next major instalment in the Resident Evil franchise. It will feature a brand-new protagonist, who will be seen alongside the legendary Leon S. Kennedy.

Saros

Next, we have Saros. Saros is going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive by Housemarque, the same studio behind Returnal. It is going to be a roguelike shooter, similar to Returnal, and it is set to release in April 2026.

More Big Titles

Apart from these, several other top games are also set to release, including Nioh 3, 007 First Light, Pragmata, Forza Horizon 6, Lords of the Fallen 2, and other titles, which are coming to various consoles and PC.