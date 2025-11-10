GTA 6 PC release could take years, might not arrive until 2028

Grand Theft Auto fans will have to wait even longer to hit the streets of GTA 6, especially on PC. Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive recently pushed the game’s release from May 2026 to November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While console players can mark their calendars, PC gamers may have to face an even longer wait, with some reports suggesting a 2028 launch. PC gamers may have to wait years as GTA 6 launches first on consoles in 2026.(Rockstar Games )

GTA 6: Console and PC Release Timeline

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the November 19, 2026, date applies only to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official website does not list a PC version, so desktop players are left in uncertainty. Industry analysts point out that Rockstar often focuses on console launches first to ensure a smooth rollout and polish, then follows up with PC releases. This strategy, combined with the scale of the game, could explain the delay.

On the other hand, history offers some insight into why PC gamers may wait years. GTA 5 appeared on consoles in September 2013 but did not arrive on PC until April 2015, 19 months later. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 took roughly a year to move from console to PC. Following these patterns, GTA 6 could reach PC in 2028, though some analysts consider late 2027 a best-case scenario.

Why the PC Release Could Be Delayed

Several factors contribute to the potential delay. PC development involves working with a wide range of hardware setups, as well as optimising performance and providing support for mods and anti-cheat measures. Additionally, staggered releases help Rockstar Games and Take-Two maximise sales by capturing console revenue first, then launching the PC version to generate a second wave of revenue.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the delay is intended to ensure a fully polished experience. For now, console players will get first access on November 19, 2026, while PC users watch from the sidelines. The timeline for desktop release remains uncertain, but speculation and memes about the delay are already circulating online.