OnePlus 15R with 7,400mAh battery launched in India: Price, features and availability

OnePlus has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus 15R. The company says it worked with Qualcomm to develop the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor used in the device. With this launch, OnePlus aims to offer a phone that focuses on speed, battery life, and long-term software support. Let’s take a closer look at what OnePlus has to offer. OnePlus 15R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R: Price and Availability in India

The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 52,999. Buyers using Axis Bank or HDFC Bank cards can get an instant discount, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 44,999.

The latest device will go on sale from December 22 at 12 pm IST. Interested customers can purchase it through Amazon, the OnePlus India website, and select offline retail stores. The OnePlus 15R is available in four colour options: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen supports the full DCI-P3 colour gamut and offers a pixel density of 450 pixels per inch. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. OnePlus has also added features such as Sun Display, Eye Comfort Reminders, and Motion Cues to improve screen use in different lighting conditions, including outdoor environments.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor built on 3nm paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will receive Android version updates for four years and security updates for six years.

For photography, the OnePlus 15R includes a rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second. It also has a 32MP front camera with 4K video support.

Furthermore, the device houses a large 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired charging support. OnePlus claims the battery can retain up to 80 percent of its capacity after four years of use.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 15R supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NavIC, GPS, and GLONASS. It also includes an infrared remote control. The handset carries multiple IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, indicating resistance to dust and water.