Google launches CC AI agent to manage your emails: Here’s how it works

Google is testing a new AI assistant that aims to help users manage their inboxes and daily schedules with minimal effort. The tool, called CC, is designed to pull information from Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and the web to offer a daily briefing and assist with key tasks. Google positions CC as a proactive assistant that works quietly in the background, rather than requiring constant prompts from users. Google has launched CC, an AI assistant that organises emails, calendar events, and documents.(Pexels)

How CC Works

CC is built on Google’s Gemini AI models and connects directly to a user’s Google account. Once linked, it analyses emails, calendar events, and documents to generate a personalised summary called Your Day Ahead. Every morning, CC sends an email highlighting important updates, including upcoming meetings, potential calendar conflicts, priority emails, and documents related to scheduled events. The tool also suggests next steps and priorities for the day.

Users can reply directly to CC’s emails to ask questions, request adjustments, or draft responses. Google emphasises that the AI is meant to feel like a background assistant rather than a tool that requires active management. Early access to CC begins today, December 16, for Google AI Ultra subscribers, with a waitlist available for other interested users.

Capabilities and Limits

CC focuses on summarising, prioritising, and offering light action support. It cannot fully automate tasks such as sending emails on its own, rescheduling meetings, or replacing Google Tasks or Keep. Instead, it provides a daily synthesis of emails and calendar items, highlights relevant documents, and suggests email drafts or links that may be useful.

The more a user interacts with CC, the better it adapts its summaries and suggestions over time. By design, CC is intentionally limited in scope. Google aims for it to reduce mental load and help users focus on critical items rather than taking full control of inbox management.

In short, CC offers a practical way to streamline daily email and schedule management. It’s not a full-scale assistant, but it offers a structured overview and support for those seeking a lighter, automated way to handle their inbox and daily workflow.