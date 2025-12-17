Instagram is here to finally kill your attention span with this new Reels TV app: Here’s how

Instagram has moved its short video experience from phones to television screens. Meta, in partnership with Amazon, has launched a new Instagram app built for TVs. The app, called Instagram for TV, is now available on select Amazon Fire TV devices in the U.S. Instagram, in collaboration with Meta, is bringing Reels to big TV screens. (Amazon)

The new app focuses only on Instagram Reels. It will allow users to watch short videos on a larger screen, making it easier for families or groups to view content together. Until now, Instagram limited its experience to mobile devices and computers. This launch marks the platform’s first step into a TV-focused app.

Amazon said the integration aligns with Fire TV’s aim to help users access content quickly. By placing Instagram directly on the TV interface, Amazon and Meta are expanding how social media fits into daily viewing habits.

Also read: GTA 6, Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros and more: Biggest games coming in 2026

How to use Instagram for TV

After downloading Instagram for TV from the Amazon Appstore, users need to sign in to continue. The app supports up to five accounts on one device. Each account receives its own set of recommendations based on viewing history. Users who do not want to connect a personal account can create a separate account meant only for TV use.

Inside the app, users can search for creators and profiles and explore topics of interest. The app arranges Reels into channels and suggests videos based on user activity, similar to the mobile version. Users can also like Reels and read comments directly on the TV screen.

Also read: Why your next Vivo, Realme, Samsung and other brands' smartphone may cost more than it did at launch

Instagram for TV is different from IGTV, Instagram’s earlier long-video feature. IGTV supported longer videos but shut down in 2022 after low usage. The new TV app focuses only on short videos.

Competing with YouTube

The launch also places Instagram in closer competition with YouTube, which has offered TV apps for years. By bringing Reels to television screens, Instagram aims to capture more viewing time in living rooms, an area long dominated by YouTube and streaming services.

For now, access remains limited. Instagram for TV is available only in the US and only on selected Fire TV devices. Supported devices include Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (both generations), Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Users must download the app through Amazon’s Appstore.