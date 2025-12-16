Why your next Vivo, Realme, Samsung and other brands' smartphone may cost more than it did at launch

Shoppers waiting for year-end discounts on smartphones may need to rethink their plans. Over the past few months, several phone makers have increased the prices of mid-range and budget models after launch, without major announcements. The trend affects devices released within the last six months and cuts across brands such as Vivo, iQOO, Realme, OPPO, Redmi, Samsung, and Motorola. Smartphone buyers in India may face higher costs as brands quietly raise prices of mid-range models.(Pexels)

Vivo Adjusts Prices Across T-Series Models

Vivo stands among the brands that revised prices soon after launch. The company recently introduced phones like the Vivo T4 Lite, T4x, T4, and T4R with low entry prices to compete in the under-Rs. 20,000 and under-Rs. 25,000 segments. The Vivo T4 Lite started at Rs. 9,999 but now sells from Rs. 11,999. Prices of the T4x and T4 series rose by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000, depending on the variant. Vivo also raised the price of the Vivo Y400, which initially targeted budget buyers.

iQOO Raises Z-Series and Neo Prices

iQOO followed a similar approach with its Z-series. Models such as the iQOO Z10x, Z10 Lite, Z10, and Z10R launched with pricing aimed at users focused on performance. These phones now cost Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 more than their launch prices. The iQOO Neo 10, placed in the upper mid-range category, saw a steeper increase of around Rs. 3,000.

Realme Hikes Select Mid-Range Offerings

Realme has also adjusted the prices of some mid-range devices. The Realme 15x and Realme 15T, which sit below the company’s main number series, now sell at higher effective prices than at launch. However, the Realme P4 and P4 Pro, launched in August, continue to sell at their original prices.

OPPO Revises Prices

OPPO revised prices across several product lines. Phones such as the Reno 14 series, F31 Pro, F31, K13x, and K13 now cost more than before. OPPO did not increase the price of the F31 Pro+, launched alongside the F31 series. In the Reno 14 lineup, OPPO discontinued the base storage variant and now offers higher storage models at prices that were earlier reserved for higher memory versions. Some models in the K13 Turbo lineup remain unchanged.

Redmi and Motorola Adjust Budget Segments

Redmi has not spared its budget segment either. The Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi 15 now sell at higher prices compared to their launch rates. Even newer models reflect this shift. The Redmi 15C launched at a higher starting price than the Redmi 14C it replaced. Market expectations suggest upcoming Redmi Note models may also see higher entry pricing.

Samsung Quietly Increases Mid-Range Prices

Samsung has quietly raised prices of select mid-range phones. The Samsung Galaxy A17, which launched at Rs. 18,999, now sits closer to the Rs. 20,000 range. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G also saw an increase despite its aggressive launch pricing. Reports indicate that more Galaxy A-series models could see revisions.

Motorola has made smaller adjustments as well. The Moto G67 Power, launched in November at Rs. 15,999, now sells for Rs. 16,999 on online platforms.

Industry sources point to rising costs of key components such as memory chips, displays, and processors as the main reason for these hikes. Brands appear to absorb some of the pressure during launch but later revise prices to protect margins once initial sales stabilise.

This pattern extends beyond mid-range phones. Flagship devices launched this year also carried higher price tags than their predecessors across brands like OnePlus, iQOO, OPPO, and Realme.

For buyers, the message is clear. Launch-period offers, bank deals, and sale events now play a larger role in deciding value. Waiting longer may mean paying more for the same phone.