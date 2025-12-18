OnePlus Pad Go 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC launched in India: Price and availability

OnePlus has expanded its tablet portfolio in India with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The company introduced the new Android tablet during the same event where it unveiled the OnePlus 15R 5G smartphone. With this release, OnePlus aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-range tablet segment by offering multiple connectivity options, a large display, and a battery designed for extended use. Let’s take a look at what this new tablet costs, features, availability and more OnePlus Pad Go 2 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 26,999. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Price in India, Availability, and Sale Offers

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at Rs. 26,999 in India for the base model, which includes 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. A second Wi-Fi model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 29,999. Buyers who want mobile data support can choose the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, priced at Rs. 32,999.

The tablet comes in two colour options: the Lavender Drift and Shadow Black. Sales will begin on December 18 through Amazon, the OnePlus India website, and offline retail stores. As part of launch offers, OnePlus announced an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 along with a limited-period discount of Rs. 1,000, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 23,999.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,980×2,800 pixels. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which helps manage power use during daily tasks. The tablet also supports Dolby Vision for supported content. OnePlus stated that the display reaches up to 600 nits of brightness and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet includes a quad-speaker setup for audio output. OnePlus has also added software tools such as AI Writer, AI Recorder, and AI Reflection Eraser to assist with writing, note-taking, and image editing tasks.

As for the optics, the tablet features an 8MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for video calls. For connectivity, the machine includes a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and optional 5G support. The device also supports face unlock and OnePlus Open Canvas for multitasking across apps.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 houses a 10,050mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. OnePlus claims the tablet can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The Wi-Fi model weighs about 597 grams, while the 5G version weighs around 599 grams. The tablet also supports the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, which is sold separately and connects via Bluetooth.