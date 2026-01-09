Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: What do you get for the extra cost?

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: The Oppo Reno 15 series made its India debut on January 8, 2026, bringing three models to the market: Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15, and the new Reno 15 Pro Mini. With a clear price gap between these latest devices, buyers may find it hard to choose the right one. So, let’s compare the Oppo Reno 15 and the Reno 15 Pro in terms of specifications, features and price to help you decide whether paying more for the Pro model makes sense or if the standard version can meet everyday needs at a lower cost. Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: Display, performance, camera, battery and price compared.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: Display

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro features a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels. It supports a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz through an LTPO panel. Users can switch between Full HD+ and 1.5K resolution. Additionally, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for screen protection.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 15 comes with a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It offers a fixed 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection against scratches and drops. Both phones support HDR10 and carry a flat display design.

Also read: Acer unveils Vero HL1820 4K gaming projector with 4.2ms latency support for high-end gaming

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: Camera Setup

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro includes a triple rear camera system. It carries a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and phase detection autofocus. The phone also includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and optical stabilisation. On the front, the device uses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 15 includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera remains the same as the Pro model at 50MP.

Additionally, both devices support 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second with HDR. Oppo includes AI Editor 3.0 on both models, with features such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo.

Also read: I think these are the 6 best camera phones in India right now (2026)

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: Processing Power and Software

Oppo Reno 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB storage options.

In contrast, the Oppo Reno 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. This processor supports daily use, multitasking, and gaming. The device comes in multiple memory configurations.

Both devices run Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box. Oppo includes AI features such as AI Mind Space, AI Call Summary, and AI Portrait tools. Also, both devices use an optical fingerprint scanner under the display for security.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery and Charging

Both the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 house a 6,500mAh battery. Each device supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The charging features remain the same across both models.

Also read: OPPO Reno 15 series launched in India with 200MP camera, 6,500mAh battery and more: Price and specs

Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM models cost Rs. 48,999 for 256GB storage and Rs. 53,999 for 512GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 64,999.

Both devices will be available for purchase starting from January 13 across Flipkart, Amazon India, Oppo’s online store, and offline retail outlets. In addition, Oppo is also offering a screen damage replacement for 180 days, discounts on Oppo audio products, and bank-related cashback or zero down payment options as a sale offer.