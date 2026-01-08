OPPO Reno 15 series launched in India with 200MP camera, 6,500mAh battery and more: Price and specs

2026 has begun, and OPPO has ensured there is no dearth of camera-centric phones in India with the launch of the OPPO Reno 15 series in the Indian market. The series comprises three models in India: the standard Reno 15, the Reno 15 Pro, and the Reno 15 Pro Mini. All three deliver a camera-first experience, pack AMOLED displays, and up to 12GB RAM. Here are the details. Oppo Reno 15 series consists of three models.(Oppo)

OPPO Reno 15 series specifications and more

Starting with the OPPO Reno 15 Pro, it features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini also gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno 15 comes with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

All three models come with high-capacity batteries, with the OPPO Reno 15 Pro and OPPO Reno 15 housing 6,500mAh units, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini gets a 6,200mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Reno 15 Pro and the Reno 15 Pro Mini feature a 200MP main wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. They also get a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The Reno 15, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. All these phones support 4K video recording at up to 60fps, and the front-facing camera also allows for 4K video recording.

Coming to the display, the OPPO Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini gets a compact 6.39-inch panel with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

All phones support IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, along with Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and optical fingerprint sensors. All three devices run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16.

OPPO Reno 15, 15 Pro Mini, and 15 Pro price in India

The OPPO Reno 15 starts at ₹45,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher variants are priced at ₹48,999 and ₹53,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, respectively.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs ₹64,999.

Finally, the top-end OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G is priced at ₹67,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs ₹72,999.

All three phones will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO’s official website, with sales starting from January 13.

