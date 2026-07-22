56,669 confirm MBA/MMS admission applications

Pune: A total of 56,669 candidates have confirmed their applications for admission to MBA/MMS programmes for the 2026–27 academic year after the second extension of the registration deadline, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell said on Tuesday. Law-aspirants-complained-of-technical-glitches-and-question-patterns-in-the-maiden-online-Common-Law-Admission-Test-CLAT-AP-Photo-Christine-Armario-File

Overall, 67,616 candidates registered before the final deadline of July 19, while 56,669 completed document verification and confirmed their application forms by July 20 to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Last year, 59,456 candidates had registered for MBA/MMS admissions.

As per the admission schedule, the provisional merit list will be published on July 22. Candidates can raise objections from July 23 to July 25 (5 pm). The final merit list and CAP Round 1 seat matrix will be released on July 27.

Candidates can fill and confirm the CAP Round 1 option form from July 28 to July 30, while the Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on August 2. Those allotted seats must accept them online between August 3 and August 5 (3 pm) and report to their allotted institute with the required documents and fees by 5 pm on August 5 to confirm admission.

The CET Cell will conduct four CAP rounds, followed by institution-level admissions. The admission process is scheduled to conclude on September 15.