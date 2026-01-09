Acer unveils Vero HL1820 4K gaming projector with 4.2ms latency support for high-end gaming

Acer has introduced a new addition to its Vero product range with the launch of the Vero HL1820 4K home projector. The company aims to address the needs of users who watch films at home and those who play video games on large screens. Let’s take a closer look at what this new projector from Acer has to offer. Acer Vero HL1820 4K gaming projector launched with 4.2ms latency support.

The Acer Vero HL1820 offers a native 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It uses a 0.65-inch DMD panel and relies on an RGB laser light source. The system uses separate red, green, and blue laser diodes to produce the projected image. According to Acer, the projector delivers up to 5,500 RGB laser lumens and 2,000 ANSI lumens. The company states that the device supports 106 percent of the BT.2020 colour space and offers a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 3,500,000:1.

Also read: If gaming is your priority, these are the phones I’d buy in India

Acer claims the Vero HL1820 can operate for up to 20,000 hours in standard mode. When users switch to ECO mode, the operating life can reach up to 30,000 hours. These figures place the projector in line with long-term home entertainment use.

For gaming users, the projector supports 1080p resolution at a refresh rate of 240Hz. Acer states that the input latency can go as low as 4.2 milliseconds, which may help reduce delays during gameplay. This feature makes the projector suitable for games that require quick response times.

Also read: OPPO Reno 15 series launched in India with 200MP camera, 6,500mAh battery and more: Price and specs

The Acer Vero HL1820 includes a built-in 15-watt speaker for audio output. In terms of connectivity, it comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.2 support, USB-A ports for power output, an audio-out port, a DC 12V trigger, and RS232 support for system control.

The projector features a 1.6x optical zoom lens. It supports vertical and horizontal keystone correction of up to ±30 degrees, along with four-corner image adjustment. Acer has also added 360-degree projection support, which allows users to place the device in different orientations. The throw ratio ranges from 1.4 to 2.24, enabling a 60-inch image projection from a distance of about 1.86 meters.

Acer has designed the Vero HL1820 with an IP6X dust resistance rating. The company states that the projector’s chassis uses 50 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

Also read: I think these are the 6 best camera phones in India right now (2026)

Acer Vero HL1820 4K Gaming Projector: Price and Availability

The Acer Vero HL1820 4K gaming projector will be available in the EMEA region from March 2026. It will be available at a price tag of 1,499 euros (roughly Rs. 1,57,072).