If gaming is your priority, these are the phones I’d buy in India
Published on: Jan 08, 2026 06:06 pm IST
Here are the best gaming-centric phones in India across different price segments.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
OnePlus 15 | 12GB+256GB | Infinite Black | Indias First Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 | 7300mAh Battery | Personalised AI | Game-Changing 165Hz Display | Triple 50MP Camera with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision View Details
|
₹72,999
|
|
|
OnePlus 13s | Snapdragon 8 Elite | Best Battery Life Ever on a Compact Phone | Studio-Grade Detail with Triple AF Cameras | Lifetime Display Warranty | 12GB+256GB | Black Velvet View Details
|
₹54,998
|
|
View More Products