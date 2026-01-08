If gaming is your priority, these are the phones I’d buy in India

2026 has begun with no shortage of gaming-centric phones in India, and there are multiple smartphones available across various price points that deliver excellent performance for the price you pay. From top-end flagships powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset to mid-range phones that offer great value for money, here are some top picks when it comes to gaming phones in India. Read on for the details. OnePlus 15 is one of the most powerful Android flagship in Indian market right now.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Flagship phones above ₹ 70,000

If you are looking at phones in the above ₹70,000 price bracket and true flagships, the OnePlus 15 certainly takes the spot as one of the best gaming-centric phones available in India right now. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it delivers top-end performance, while the 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures that visuals remain smooth during gaming.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is another smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It also packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, which ensures sustained performance and longer gaming sessions.

Around ₹ 50,000

The OnePlus 13S is another powerful smartphone you can consider if you want something gaming-centric. While it is not a dedicated gaming phone, it is a compact device, and the processor it packs allows it to perform well for gaming. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found on the OnePlus 13, the previous OnePlus flagship. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite, you get a compact and premium design that is reminiscent of the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 13S is available in three colour options: Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin. It is available for around ₹52,000 after card offers.

Around ₹ 30,000

POCO F7

The POCO F7 is another smartphone you can consider for this list, especially if your budget is around ₹30,000. That said, it does not mean you have to compromise on specifications.

The POCO F7 is powered by the Snapdragon NVIDIA Gen 4 chipset, which is a sufficiently powerful processor and allows for up to 120FPS gaming. It also packs a large 7,750mAh silicon–carbon battery, which can power long gaming sessions with ease.