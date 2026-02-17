Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs OnePlus Pad 3: Which tablet delivers more for your money?

In contrast, the OnePlus Pad 3 weighs 675 grams and features a larger body. Its size makes it more suitable for desk-based tasks such as typing and split-screen work. However, it may feel heavier during extended handheld use. The difference in weight and size directly affects daily usability.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro comes with a 5.8mm aluminium body and weighs under 500 grams. Its lighter frame makes it easier to carry and hold for reading, browsing, or gaming. The compact design supports handheld use for long periods.

Tablet buyers often look beyond specifications when choosing a device. They consider how the tablet will fit into daily work, study, entertainment, and travel. The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and the OnePlus Pad 3 target different usage patterns. One focuses on portability and balanced performance at a lower price, while the other leans toward a larger screen and extended productivity. Here is a clear comparison of both devices to help readers understand which model meets specific needs.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs OnePlus Pad 3: Screen and Audio Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro features an 11.2-inch 3:2 IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, and up to 800 nits brightness. The 344 ppi pixel density helps render text clearly.

The OnePlus Pad 3 offers a 13.2-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits brightness in high brightness mode. The larger screen provides more room for multitasking and split-screen apps.

For audio, Xiaomi offer four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. OnePlus includes an eight-speaker system, which delivers stronger output for media playback.

