Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro India launch date, sale timeline and price leak

Nothing is set to introduce its next generation of smartphone lineup in India and other global markets on March 5, 2026. The company has confirmed to launch two new devices, Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, the day after an event hosted by Apple. Reports also suggest that Nothing may announce the Nothing Headphone (a), positioned as a lower-cost alternative to its earlier audio product. Nothing Phone 4a series is confirmed to launch in India and other global markets on March 5, 2026. (X)

Ahead of the official launch event, leaks have revealed expected prices, sale dates, colour options, and hardware details of the upcoming smartphones. Let’s have a look at what’s coming next month.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series: Price in India (Expected) According to a report by Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (4a) could start at 409 euros in France for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model may cost 449 euros.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro may begin at 499 euros for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option could be priced at 569 euros.

Based on these figures, the standard Phone (4a) could launch in India at under Rs. 35,000, while the Phone (4a) Pro may start below Rs. 45,000. The company has not confirmed Indian pricing yet.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series: Sale Dates and Availability Nothing will release the Phone (4a) for sale in India and Europe from March 12, 2026. The Phone (4a) Pro will follow on March 26.

In India, buyers can purchase both models through Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite is already live. Customers can also buy the devices from Nothing’s retail outlet, Nothing (R), the brand’s first physical store in the country.

The launch event, titled “Nothing Built Different,” will stream live from Central Saint Martins in London at 10:30 AM GMT, which is 4 PM IST.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series: Specifications (Expected) Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone (4a) series may feature a larger AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. One leak points to a 6.83-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Another report mentions a 6.78-inch panel supporting adaptive refresh rates between 30Hz and 120Hz.

The company may introduce an updated Glyph lighting system, possibly called Glyph Matrix, expanding its LED-based notification design.

The smartphones are likely to offer improved battery performance compared to the Phone (3a). Fast charging support of up to 50W is expected. The devices could run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which recently appeared on benchmarking platform listings.

For photography, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro may feature a 50MP Sony main camera with optical image stabilisation. Reports claim it could support zoom levels up to 140x. The Pro model may also use a unibody aluminium frame to help manage heat during extended use.

The standard Phone (4a) may include a triple 50MP rear camera setup. It could support 0.6x ultra-wide mode and zoom up to 70x. For selfies and video calls, the device may carry a 32MP front camera.

The phone is expected to continue Nothing’s transparent design approach and include a Glyph Bar with 63 mini-LED lights for alerts and notifications. Nothing will confirm full specifications and pricing at the official launch event on March 5.