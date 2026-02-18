Google Pixel 10a launched in India: Price, sale offers, specs and more

Google has launched its much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 10a, in India today, which aims to bring its artificial intelligence features to a wider base of users. Let’s take a closer look at what this new device from the Pixel family has to offer. Google Pixel 10a launched in India. (Google)

Google Pixel 10a: Price and Pre-order Details The Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs. 49,999. The Pixel 10a will be available in four colour options: Lavender, Obsidian, Fog, and Berry.

The device will be available for pre-orders starting today and will go on sale starting March 6, 2026, via major e-commerce platforms across the country. Additionally, Google Pixel 10a will be part of the Google Pixel Upgrade Program, at an EMI of Rs. 2,083 per month. This program, unique in this price bracket in India, makes owning a Pixel easier than ever with zero-interest monthly EMIs and a clear upgrade path with assured buyback.

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications and Features The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Google claims this makes it the brightest display introduced in the Pixel A-series so far. The higher brightness level is designed to improve outdoor visibility, particularly under direct sunlight. The smartphone features a refined design with slimmer 4mm bezels and a flat rear panel.

The camera system on the Pixel 10a remains unchanged, with a 48MP primary camera paired with a 13-MP ultrawide and a 13-MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4, the same processor used in last year’s Pixel 9a, paired with 8GB of RAM. Google did not use the Tensor G5 processor in the latest Pixel 10 series, and the reason for this choice is unknown.

The device houses a 5,100 mAh battery, which is the largest ever used in a Pixel A-series smartphone. Google claims that the device can deliver over 30 hours of usage on a single charge. The device supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging, giving users multiple charging options.

In terms of durability, the Pixel 10a carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It uses Gorilla Glass 7i for display protection. Google has committed to providing seven years of operating system and software updates, aiming to extend the usable life of the device.

AI and Other Features Artificial intelligence features form a core part of the Pixel 10a’s offering. The smartphone introduces AI tools such as Camera Coach, which guides users in real time while capturing photos. Another feature, Auto Best Take, helps improve group photos by selecting natural facial expressions from multiple shots, supporting images with up to 20 people. Google confirmed that the device will receive regular Pixel Drops, which will add new features and updates over time.

Google has also highlighted the sustainability aspects of the device. The Pixel 10a includes a 100 per cent aluminium frame and an 81 per cent recycled plastic back cover. For the first time in the A-series, the company has incorporated recycled cobalt, copper, gold and tungsten in the phone’s construction.