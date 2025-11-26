Realme P4x 5G mobile launch date in India announced: Check specs, features, and price

Realme is launching another P series phone, the Realme P4x 5G mobile, in India next month. The company has officially revealed the India launch date, smartphone design, and some of the features to create hype for the device. With the announcement, Realme claims that the smartphone has the fastest chipset and “fastest 7000mAh pioneer” in the segment. In addition to the Realme P4x 5G, the company will launch the Realme Watch 5 in the country with smart features. Here’s what we know about the affordable Realme phone so far. Realme P4x 5G launch in India confirmed with a massive 7000mAh battery.

Realme P4x 5G launch date in India

The Realme P4x 5G launch mobile will officially debut on December 4, 2025, in India. Alongside the affordable smartphone, the company will also launch the Realme Watch 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Realme P4x 5G launch in India: Confirmed specifications and features

The Realme P4x 5G is revealed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which the company claims to have achieved an AnTuTu score of over 780,000+. With the processor, the smartphone also flaunts gaming features such as up to 90 FPS gameplay on BGMI and up to 120 FPS gameplay on Free Fire. It is also equipped with a 5300mm² VC Frostcore Cooling System that claims to bring efficient multitasking and CPU performance.

The smartphone will be backed by the 7000mAh Titan battery that will support 45W fast charging. The Realme P4x is also confirmed to feature a 144Hz ultra-smooth display for smooth navigation and day-to-day usage. However, we have yet to determine the display size. We can also spot the dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera. The device is said to offer up to 8GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 of storage.

Realme P4x 5G price in India

The Realme P4x 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 15,999 in India for the base storage model. The smartphone will be available to purchase on the Realme India website, Flipkart, and offline stores after the December 4, 2025, launch. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple more days to confirm the pricing and availability.