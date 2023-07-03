Reliance Jio 999 phone: Tariff plan details, price revealed
Reliance said the Jio Bharat phone has 30 per cent cheaper plan and seven times more data as compared to the feature phone offerings of other operators.
Reliance has announced its internet-enabled 4G mobile phone worth just ₹999. As part of its '2G-Mukt Bharat' vision, the company says Jio Bharat V2 phones will be used to equip 250 million mobile users who are still stuck with 2G technology.In a statement, Reliance said the Jio Bharat phone has 30 per cent cheaper plan and seven times more data as compared to the feature phone offerings of other mobile service operators.
|JIO BHARAT PLANS
|PRICE
|UNLIMITED VOICE PLAN (28 DAYS)
| ₹123
14 GB (0.5 GB/DAY)
|ANNUAL PLANS
| ₹1,234
168 GB (0.5 GB/DAY)
“There are still 250 million mobile-phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution”, Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio chairperson, said in a statement.ALSO READ: 9 things to know about ₹999 Jio Bharat phone“6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few”, Ambani added. The company will begin beta trials for first one million Jio Bharat phones from July 7. The trial will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils in India. The company wants to ensure scalability of platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users.