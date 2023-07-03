Reliance's JioBharat V2 4G phone is priced at just 999

The first look of Reliance Jio's internet-enabled phone at just ₹999. The JioBharat V2 4G phone has the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The JioBharat 4G internet-enabled mobile phone is priced just ₹ 999.

The monthly plan is 30% cheaper and has seven times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators, ANI reported..



The phone has plans including ₹123 for 28 days for unlimited voice calls & 14 GB data, compared to other operators’ ₹179 plan for 28 days for voice calls and 2GB data.





According to Mint report, Reliance Jio will begin beta testing of first one million JioBharat phones from July 7.



Jio leads subscriber base

According to a study by OpenSignal report, 5G BTS rollouts in India had gathered pace this year, with 2.53 lakh deployments this year. Equity research firm Jefferies in its analysis of subscriber data by telecom regulator TRAI said Jio led expanding subscriber base with 4.7 million active subscriber in the last six months.

"Jio's active subscriber additions at 16.3 million have been 3 times of Bharti's 5.3 million subscriber additions. Additionally, Bharti continues to gain market share among 3G and 4G subscribers. Jio's active subscriber leadership and Bharti's 3G and 4G market share gains bode well for tariff hikes," PTI quoted the report.

The JP Morgan report mentioned that Jio's users are connected to 5G, 37 per cent of the time against just 14 per cent for Bharti Airtel.

In terms of 5G reach, Jio is at 4.2 against Bharti Airtel's 3.4, with the Mukesh Ambani-group company leading in 21 circles, the report said.

"Jio also leads Bharti on 5G download speeds at 323 Mbps vs Bharti at 258 Mbps nationally and in most circles," the report said while attributing data to Opensignal.



(With PTI inputs)

