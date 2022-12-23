Reliance Jio brings Happy New Year plan, Check details

Reliance Jio has rolled out Happy New Year 2023 plans which comes loaded with additional benefits. The telecom behemoth has released two new plans as festive offer.

Here we have illustrated the detailed feature, validity, price and offerings of the plan.

Jio plan of ₹2,023

Reliance Jio's 2,023 prepaid plan offers several advantages to users. It provides a total of 630 GB of unlimited data for daily use, with users receiving 2.5GB of internet per day. After exhausting the data, users can obtain unlimited data at a speed of 64kbps. In terms of calls, users will receive unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. It is worth noting that the plan will be valid for 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days and will include free subscriptions to Jio apps. However, these Prime membership subscriptions will only be available to new users.

Jio plan of ₹2,999

The ₹2,999 Jio plan includes unlimited 912.5GB data, of which users may use 2.5GB per day. After using it up, users can access the internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps. It offers users unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 365 days and includes a free subscription to Jio Apps.

It is worth noting that this is not a new plan, but certain new benefits are added to it. These additional benefits include 23 days of additional validity and 75GB of additional high-speed data.

Jio plan of ₹749

Along with the Happy New Year 2023 plan, Reliance Jio has recently released the ₹749 plan which offers 90 days of validity, with unlimited calling and comes loaded with Jio apps subscription. The new plan gives 2GB of daily data and once its quota gets exhausted the data speed reduces to 64kbps.

