Reliance Jio unveils ‘True 5G’ powered Wi-Fi

Reliance Jio has officially announced the launch of its True 5G powered public Wi-Fi service in India. Jio chairman Akash Ambani said that the benefit of the new Jio True 5G Public Wi-Fi service will be available on public places, Live Hindustan reports.

The company will give the benefit of 5G internet speed with the help of Wi-Fi in places where a large number of people live. These places may include educational institutions, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and other locations. The company has started this Wi-Fi service in Nathdwara, a religious city in Rajasthan.

In Nathdwara, Reliance Jio users are being given the benefit of True 5G based Wi-Fi service for free with Jio Welcome Offer. At the same time, non-Jio users will also get the option to try this service, as well as they can also switch to Jio for unlimited Jio 5G speed if they want.

Efforts to bring 5G services to all users

Akash Ambani said in an official statement that with the new service, Jio is trying to provide 5G experience to as many users as possible and does not want to limit 5G services to only select users. After the completion of the initial trials, the company’s 5G Wi-Fi hotspots will be setup in other locations as well.

Jio has rolled out 5G in five cities

A few weeks after Reliance Jio started 5G rollout in four cities, now the company’s 5G services have been launched in Chennai as well. That is, after Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi, users in Chennai can also become a part of the company’s welcome offer. After going to the MyJio app, there is an option to enroll for this offer.

