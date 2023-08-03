Reliance JioBook laptop on sale for 16,499. Here are its top features

Reliance Retail on Monday announced the second-generation JioBook laptop in India. The first version of the JioBook laptop was launched in October 2022. Touted as one of the most affordable laptops in the market, the JioBook is priced at ₹16,499 and is designed to enhance learning for all age groups

Reliance Jio launcheed their new Laptop JioBook 11, at the Reliance office in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) ( )

Marketed as 'India's First Learning Book', the product will be available from Saturday at Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as on Amazon.

The sim-connected, laptop-styled e-learning device is a lightweight (weighing barely 990 grams), budget-friendly 4G-LTE powered product. Eight hours of battery life, always-on 4G connectivity, 100 GB of Cloud storage (via Digiboxx), anti-glare HD display. With its advanced JioOS operating system, the laptop has an ultra slim built, dual-band WiFi capabilities, and is equipped with a powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking. The laptop comes in a blue shade with 11.6-inch compact anti-glare HD display. The device supports standard trackpad gestures. An "infinity" keyboard - where the keys extend to the corners of the laptop. The new Jio laptop offers 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be increased to 256GB with an SD card. Users can avail the services of apps like Jio TV and JioCloud games and also learn coding languages (Java, Python, and Pearl) with JioBIAN. Port options include USB-A, HDMI and audio jack.

"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options," a Reliance Retail spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, Jio launched internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones - positioned as "the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone" - at ₹999.

(With inputs from PTI)

