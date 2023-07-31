JioBook affordable laptop on sale at just 16,499. How to pre-order | 4 steps

Reliance Retail has launched the highly anticipated Jio Book 4G, a budget-friendly laptop with a SIM card for network connectivity and running on the JioOS operating system. Following its initial announcement a year ago, the Jio Book is now available for pre-booking. JioBook laptop can be bought both online and offline stores.(JioBook)

The JioBook is priced at ₹16,499 and is set to hit the market on August 5. Customers can purchase the laptop through various channels, including Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as Amazon e-commerce platform.

What are the features of JioBook?

The JioBook boasts impressive features, making it a highly attractive option, particularly for those who want to spend less but want a decent laptop.

1. Connectivity: Equipped with 4G LTE and Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz), ensuring seamless internet access.

2. Processor: Powered by the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, running on ARM V8-A 64-bit architecture.

3. Memory: Comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, claiming to give smooth multitasking and performance.

4. Storage: Offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via an SD card.

5. Camera: Features a 2MP web camera, enabling video calls and conferences.

6. Display: Boasts a 29.46 cm (11.6-inch) anti-glare HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels

7. Compact and lightweight: Weighing just 990gms, the JioBook is designed to be ultra-portable.

8. JioOS and productivity: The JioBook is built like a PC, offering JioOS with over 75 shortcuts, native apps, extended display support, touchpad gestures.

9. Battery Life: The laptop promises a battery backup of over 8 hours.

10. Infinity Keyboard and touchpad: The JioBook features an infinity keyboard and a large touchpad.

How to purchase JioBook?

To reserve your own unit of the Jio Book, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website: Head to https://www.jiobook.com or simply click on here to access the site.

2. Select your preferred platform: On the website, you will find an option to purchase the JioBook. Click on it to be redirected to either Reliance Jio Digitals or Amazon, depending on your choice.

3. Place your order: If you choose Reliance Jio Digitals, you will see a "PRE-ORDER NOW" button on the page. Click on it, but before that make sure to check out any relevant offers.

4. Provide delivery and transaction details: Fill in the required information for delivery, and make payment. Dispatch will begin from August 5, 12:00 am.

Note: Some pin codes may not be available for pre-order currently.

How to activate the JioBook's SIM?

The JioBook is pre-integrated with SIM. There are two options to activate the SIM:

1. Home Activation: Visit the Jio website or use the MyJio mobile app to register for a new SIM card. A Jio executive will then get in touch with you to schedule a home visit for activation.

2. Jio Store Activation: Alternatively, you can activate the JioBook SIM at various Jio Stores near you. Just carry your JioBook to the nearest Jio Store for quick activation.