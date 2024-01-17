Republic Day Sale 2024: Efficient, portable garment steamers at up to 61% off

Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe effortlessly this Republic Day with the exclusive Amazon Republic Day Sale on garment steamers. Say farewell to wrinkled clothes and embrace the convenience of efficient and portable steamers at unbeatable prices. The Amazon sale 2024 brings you the perfect solution to keep your outfits pristine. Enjoy discounts of up to a remarkable 61% off on these must-have devices, making them not only a practical addition to your daily routine but also a budget-friendly choice. Don't miss this opportunity to transform your ironing experience and step into a world of wrinkle-free elegance. Shop now and redefine your garment care with these top garment steamers. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Step into a world of convenience and savings on garment steamers for the ultimate fabric care.

1. INALSA Standing Garment Steamer 2000 W|Double Pole With 90° & 180° Adjustable Ironing Board |Adjustable Pole Height|2.2 L Water Tank|45 Sec Heat Up Time|32g/min Steam Output |2 Y Warranty,Swiftix 2000

The INALSA standing garment steamer is your ultimate solution for wrinkle-free clothes. Boasting a powerful 2000 W, this professional steamer heats up in just 45 seconds, delivering a variable steam output of 18-32 gm/min. Say goodbye to stubborn wrinkles as the continuous steam effortlessly penetrates and softens fibres on clothing, drapes, and upholstery. Its strength lies in its ability to kill bacteria while de-wrinkling intricately designed ethnic or formal-wear. With an adjustable height feature and a stable double pole design, the steamer can be used vertically and horizontally.

Specifications of INALSA Standing Garment Steamer 2000 W

Brand: INALSA

Colour: Black and brown

Weight: 3750 gm

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Capacity: ‎2.2 litres

B0C5D697QN

2. Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 22g/min, 1200 Watt, 230 ml Water tank & 30 sec Fast Heating (GC 111)

Goodscity garment steamer is a game-changer for wrinkle-free clothing. Boasting both vertical and horizontal steaming options, this 1200 Watt steamer delivers up to 22g/min for efficient results. Experience the convenience of a rapid 30-second heat-up and a lightweight, travel-friendly design. The detachable 230 ml water tank ensures a continuous 10-minute operation. Simplify steaming with the one-button function, complemented by a handy measuring cup for precise water intake.

Specifications of Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press

Brand: Goodscity

Colour: Pistachio

Weight: 950 gm

Wattage: ‎1200 Watts

Capacity: ‎250 ml

B09PDZNSBG

3. Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740W Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, Travel Iron, 2m Cord, Red

Hamilton Beach garment steamer delivers excellence with its ceramic coated steam plate, ensuring uniform heat distribution and eliminating the risk of burns on any fabric. You can activate turbo mode to effortlessly banish tough wrinkles with 28 grams/minute of steam, suitable for all fabrics. The sizable 300ml water tank ensures continuous steaming, while the ergonomic handle and balanced weight provide comfort. Portable, lightweight, and travel-sized, this steamer redefines on-the-go elegance. Experience quick heating, powerful performance, and a 1+1-year warranty. Don't miss out on this marvellous product at an unbeatable price during the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications of Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer

Brand: Hamilton

Colour: Red

Weight: 960 gm

Wattage: ‎1740 Watts

Capacity: ‎300 ml

B0C2Q36PM1

4. AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer, Horizontal & Vertical Use, Fast Heat, Ceramic Steam Nozzle, 1500W, 260 ML Water Tank, Detachable Fabric Brush, Lint Brush, Steam Iron Press

The AGARO signify handheld garment steamer is your go-to solution for effortless ironing. With versatile horizontal and vertical use, this 1500W steamer ensures fast heating and precise results on a variety of fabrics, from delicate designer wear to heavily embroidered garments. The ceramic steam nozzle guarantees even heat distribution, preserving pleats and creases for that crisp, fresh look. The 260ml water tank provides 15 minutes of continuous steam, while dry boiling protection and auto cut-off offer safety and convenience. It comes with a detachable fabric brush, lint brush, and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer

Brand: AGARO

Colour: Black and blue

Weight: 1000 gm

Wattage: ‎1500 Watts

Capacity: ‎260 ml

B0B97VX3TB

5. VINSH ENTERPRISE 2 in 1 Handheld Garment Steamer For Clothes Portable Fabric Steam Brush, Facial Steamer For Face And Nose Cold And Cough - RZ-608 Steam Vaporizer(multicolour)

This portable steam brush from Vinsh does not only effortlessly banish wrinkles but also doubles as a facial steamer for a soothing experience during cold and cough. Designed for both home and travel, it ensures your fabrics remain impeccably polished. Its powerful steam, safe for all fabrics, tackles tough wrinkles while the auto shut-off feature guarantees safety. The easy-to-fill water tank and illuminated on/off switch make operation a breeze. With upgraded components for enhanced performance, this steamer heats up in under 60 seconds, providing 15 minutes of continuous steam.

Specifications of VINSH ENTERPRISE 2 in 1 Handheld Garment Steamer

Brand: Vinsh

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: 620 gm

Capacity: ‎200 ml

B0BR26MJYX

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.