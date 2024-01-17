Republic Day Sale 2024: Efficient, portable garment steamers at up to 61% off
Republic Day Sale 2024: Say goodbye to wrinkled clothes with efficient and affordable garment steamers. Buy one for yourself at up to impressive 61% off.
Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe effortlessly this Republic Day with the exclusive Amazon Republic Day Sale on garment steamers. Say farewell to wrinkled clothes and embrace the convenience of efficient and portable steamers at unbeatable prices. The Amazon sale 2024 brings you the perfect solution to keep your outfits pristine. Enjoy discounts of up to a remarkable 61% off on these must-have devices, making them not only a practical addition to your daily routine but also a budget-friendly choice. Don't miss this opportunity to transform your ironing experience and step into a world of wrinkle-free elegance. Shop now and redefine your garment care with these top garment steamers.
1. INALSA Standing Garment Steamer 2000 W|Double Pole With 90° & 180° Adjustable Ironing Board |Adjustable Pole Height|2.2 L Water Tank|45 Sec Heat Up Time|32g/min Steam Output |2 Y Warranty,Swiftix 2000
The INALSA standing garment steamer is your ultimate solution for wrinkle-free clothes. Boasting a powerful 2000 W, this professional steamer heats up in just 45 seconds, delivering a variable steam output of 18-32 gm/min. Say goodbye to stubborn wrinkles as the continuous steam effortlessly penetrates and softens fibres on clothing, drapes, and upholstery. Its strength lies in its ability to kill bacteria while de-wrinkling intricately designed ethnic or formal-wear. With an adjustable height feature and a stable double pole design, the steamer can be used vertically and horizontally.
Specifications of INALSA Standing Garment Steamer 2000 W
Brand: INALSA
Colour: Black and brown
Weight: 3750 gm
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Capacity: 2.2 litres
2. Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 22g/min, 1200 Watt, 230 ml Water tank & 30 sec Fast Heating (GC 111)
Goodscity garment steamer is a game-changer for wrinkle-free clothing. Boasting both vertical and horizontal steaming options, this 1200 Watt steamer delivers up to 22g/min for efficient results. Experience the convenience of a rapid 30-second heat-up and a lightweight, travel-friendly design. The detachable 230 ml water tank ensures a continuous 10-minute operation. Simplify steaming with the one-button function, complemented by a handy measuring cup for precise water intake.
Specifications of Goodscity Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron Press
Brand: Goodscity
Colour: Pistachio
Weight: 950 gm
Wattage: 1200 Watts
Capacity: 250 ml
3. Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740W Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, Travel Iron, 2m Cord, Red
Hamilton Beach garment steamer delivers excellence with its ceramic coated steam plate, ensuring uniform heat distribution and eliminating the risk of burns on any fabric. You can activate turbo mode to effortlessly banish tough wrinkles with 28 grams/minute of steam, suitable for all fabrics. The sizable 300ml water tank ensures continuous steaming, while the ergonomic handle and balanced weight provide comfort. Portable, lightweight, and travel-sized, this steamer redefines on-the-go elegance. Experience quick heating, powerful performance, and a 1+1-year warranty. Don't miss out on this marvellous product at an unbeatable price during the Amazon sale 2024.
Specifications of Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer
Brand: Hamilton
Colour: Red
Weight: 960 gm
Wattage: 1740 Watts
Capacity: 300 ml
4. AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer, Horizontal & Vertical Use, Fast Heat, Ceramic Steam Nozzle, 1500W, 260 ML Water Tank, Detachable Fabric Brush, Lint Brush, Steam Iron Press
The AGARO signify handheld garment steamer is your go-to solution for effortless ironing. With versatile horizontal and vertical use, this 1500W steamer ensures fast heating and precise results on a variety of fabrics, from delicate designer wear to heavily embroidered garments. The ceramic steam nozzle guarantees even heat distribution, preserving pleats and creases for that crisp, fresh look. The 260ml water tank provides 15 minutes of continuous steam, while dry boiling protection and auto cut-off offer safety and convenience. It comes with a detachable fabric brush, lint brush, and a 1-year warranty.
Specifications of AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer
Brand: AGARO
Colour: Black and blue
Weight: 1000 gm
Wattage: 1500 Watts
Capacity: 260 ml
5. VINSH ENTERPRISE 2 in 1 Handheld Garment Steamer For Clothes Portable Fabric Steam Brush, Facial Steamer For Face And Nose Cold And Cough - RZ-608 Steam Vaporizer(multicolour)
This portable steam brush from Vinsh does not only effortlessly banish wrinkles but also doubles as a facial steamer for a soothing experience during cold and cough. Designed for both home and travel, it ensures your fabrics remain impeccably polished. Its powerful steam, safe for all fabrics, tackles tough wrinkles while the auto shut-off feature guarantees safety. The easy-to-fill water tank and illuminated on/off switch make operation a breeze. With upgraded components for enhanced performance, this steamer heats up in under 60 seconds, providing 15 minutes of continuous steam.
Specifications of VINSH ENTERPRISE 2 in 1 Handheld Garment Steamer
Brand: Vinsh
Colour: Multicolour
Weight: 620 gm
Capacity: 200 ml
