Robotic vacuum cleaner price drop: These models are now cheaper on Amazon

A robotic vacuum cleaner can be a worthy upgrade to your home's cleaning system especially if you want cleaner floors without having to run the vacuum yourself every time. Even though there is clear benefit to having a robotic vacuum cleaner handy, high prices stretching into the ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 often make the feature-packed models inaccessible. This is where the latest robot vacuum cleaner price drops on Amazon could make a difference.
For the unversed, Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2026 sale on its platform right now. The sale began at midnight on October 8 and it run well into the festive season. During this sale, robotic vacuum cleaners are now available at lower prices with discounts running up to 90% in some cases. These discounts make this sale the right time to add a robotic vacuum cleaner to your home. From everyday robot vacuums designed for regular dust and hair pickup to more advanced options with mopping, smart navigation and automated cleaning features, the discounts cover different price segments.
So in this guide, we will look at the best robotic vacuum cleaners that are currently available at a discounted price on Amazon right now. Here are our top picks for you.
Top deals on robotic vacuum cleaners
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The ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone combines powerful cleaning with advanced navigation for largely hands-free floor care. Its 22,000Pa suction handles dust, crumbs and pet hair, while the OZMO Roller 3.0 continuously washes itself during mopping. Its LiDAR-based navigation helps the robot map and move efficiently across rooms, with multi-surface traction and threshold crossing adding to its versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Ease of use
Good suction power
Excellent navigation
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the robotic vacuum easy to set up and use. The cleaning performance, mopping capabilities and navigation have also been appreciated.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and navigation.
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The ILIFE A30 Pro combines a slim design with vacuuming, mopping and hands-free dust disposal. Its LiDAR navigation maps rooms accurately and plans systematic cleaning routes, while multi-floor mapping lets you save maps for different levels. The robot uses up to 5,000Pa suction, auto carpet boost and a floating roller brush to tackle dust, debris and pet hair across hard floors and carpets.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Ease of use
Good cleaning performance
Excellent navigation
Reasons to Avoid
Doesn't remove stubborn stains
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs excellently, making their houses cleaner than before and effectively picking up dirt. They appreciate its navigation capabilities and consider it value for money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and navigation.
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The ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni packs powerful cleaning into a compact design, making it suitable for homes with limited space. Its 9,000Pa suction tackles dust, debris and pet hair, while ZeroTangle 2.0 helps reduce hair wrapping around the brush. TrueMapping 2.0 with LDS LiDAR maps rooms precisely and plans efficient cleaning routes, while dual-fusion obstacle avoidance helps it navigate around objects.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Compact design
Good cleaning performance
Excellent navigation
Reasons to Avoid
Small dust box
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs excellently. They like its compact design and accurate navigation.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.
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The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 combines a sleek, low-profile design with powerful everyday cleaning and smart navigation. Its 6,000Pa suction and floating rubber brush pick up dust, debris and pet hair, while LiDAR-based Pathfinder technology maps rooms and plans efficient cleaning routes. The self-emptying dock stores up to 90 days of dust, reducing routine maintenance.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Value for money
Excellent cleaning performance
Excellent navigation
Reasons to Avoid
Some people report average mopping
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the robotic vacuum's cleaning performance excellent, particularly appreciating its self-cleaning and drying mop station, and consider it a worthwhile purchase that helps with home maintenance. They praise its accurate navigation, quick mapping capabilities, and time-saving features.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, ease of use and navigation.
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The NARWAL Flow 2 combines a slim, modern design with powerful vacuuming and advanced mopping. Its 31,000Pa suction tackles dust, debris and pet hair, while the FlowWash track mop continuously cleans itself during mopping. The system also supports automated dust emptying, water refilling and hot-water mop washing and drying, reducing manual maintenance.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good cleaning features
Excellent cleaning performance
Excellent navigation
Reasons to Avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner to be one of the best in its category, with impressive cleaning performance that leaves floors spotless. They appreciate its ease of use, particularly the auto-mop washing and drying feature, and its navigation capabilities.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, ease of use and navigation.
Top deals on the purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners on Amazon
|MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OMNICYCLONE Robot Vacuum & Mop
|₹299999
|₹144999
|ILIFE A30 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
|₹69999
|₹19899
|ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
|₹139999
|₹39999
|DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop
|₹179999
|₹22999
|NARWAL Flow 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
|₹249999
|₹149990
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- How much discount is available on the purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners?
Robotic vacuum cleaners are available at a discount of up to 90% on Amazon.
- Are other types of vacuum cleaners also available on a discount?
Yes, cordless, corded and cannister vacuum cleaners are also getting a discount.
- When did the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start?
It started in India on October 8.
- What discounts are available during the sale?
In addition to category discounts, Amazon is also offering banking offers, coupons, no-cost EMIs and exchange bonuses to the buyers.
- What all categories are getting a discount?
Most of home appliance categories and electronic devices are available at a discounted price.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.