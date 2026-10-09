Robotic vacuum cleaner price drop: These models are now cheaper on Amazon

A robotic vacuum cleaner can be a worthy upgrade to your home's cleaning system especially if you want cleaner floors without having to run the vacuum yourself every time. Even though there is clear benefit to having a robotic vacuum cleaner handy, high prices stretching into the ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 often make the feature-packed models inaccessible. This is where the latest robot vacuum cleaner price drops on Amazon could make a difference.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are getting up to 90% off on Amazon. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

For the unversed, Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2026 sale on its platform right now. The sale began at midnight on October 8 and it run well into the festive season. During this sale, robotic vacuum cleaners are now available at lower prices with discounts running up to 90% in some cases. These discounts make this sale the right time to add a robotic vacuum cleaner to your home. From everyday robot vacuums designed for regular dust and hair pickup to more advanced options with mopping, smart navigation and automated cleaning features, the discounts cover different price segments.

So in this guide, we will look at the best robotic vacuum cleaners that are currently available at a discounted price on Amazon right now. Here are our top picks for you.

Top deals on robotic vacuum cleaners

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone combines powerful cleaning with advanced navigation for largely hands-free floor care. Its 22,000Pa suction handles dust, crumbs and pet hair, while the OZMO Roller 3.0 continuously washes itself during mopping. Its LiDAR-based navigation helps the robot map and move efficiently across rooms, with multi-surface traction and threshold crossing adding to its versatility.

Specifications Functions Vacuuming, mopping Capacity 1.6L Suction Power Up to 22,000Pa Battery Up to 200 minutes Special Features Smart AI navigation, LiDAR mapping, FocusJet pre-spray, OZMO Roller 3.0 self-washing mop, ZeroTangle 4.0, 15mm auto mop lift, 24mm threshold crossing, bagless OmniCyclone station, PowerBoost charging, hot-air drying and voice/app control Reasons to Buy Ease of use Good suction power Excellent navigation Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum easy to set up and use. The cleaning performance, mopping capabilities and navigation have also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and navigation.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ILIFE A30 Pro combines a slim design with vacuuming, mopping and hands-free dust disposal. Its LiDAR navigation maps rooms accurately and plans systematic cleaning routes, while multi-floor mapping lets you save maps for different levels. The robot uses up to 5,000Pa suction, auto carpet boost and a floating roller brush to tackle dust, debris and pet hair across hard floors and carpets.

Specifications Functions Vacuuming, mopping Capacity 200ml dustbin + 200ml water tank; 2.5L self-empty dust bag Suction Power Up to 5,000Pa Battery Up to 150 minutes Special Features LiDAR navigation, multi-floor mapping, Y-shaped mopping, auto carpet boost, no-go/no-mop zones, app control, remote control, Alexa and Google Home support, self-empty station Reasons to Buy Ease of use Good cleaning performance Excellent navigation Reasons to Avoid Doesn't remove stubborn stains

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs excellently, making their houses cleaner than before and effectively picking up dirt. They appreciate its navigation capabilities and consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and navigation.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni packs powerful cleaning into a compact design, making it suitable for homes with limited space. Its 9,000Pa suction tackles dust, debris and pet hair, while ZeroTangle 2.0 helps reduce hair wrapping around the brush. TrueMapping 2.0 with LDS LiDAR maps rooms precisely and plans efficient cleaning routes, while dual-fusion obstacle avoidance helps it navigate around objects.

Specifications Functions Vacuuming, mopping Capacity 140ml robot dust box; 1.8L station dust bag; 2.6L clean-water tank; 1.7L dirty-water tank Suction Power Up to 9,000Pa Battery Up to 150 minutes Special Features ZeroTangle 2.0, TrueMapping 2.0, LDS LiDAR, dual-fusion obstacle avoidance, OZMO Turbo 2.0 mopping, auto-emptying, 45°C hot-air drying, app control Reasons to Buy Compact design Good cleaning performance Excellent navigation Reasons to Avoid Small dust box

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs excellently. They like its compact design and accurate navigation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 combines a sleek, low-profile design with powerful everyday cleaning and smart navigation. Its 6,000Pa suction and floating rubber brush pick up dust, debris and pet hair, while LiDAR-based Pathfinder technology maps rooms and plans efficient cleaning routes. The self-emptying dock stores up to 90 days of dust, reducing routine maintenance.

Specifications Functions Vacuuming, mopping Capacity 400ml robot dust container; 4L dust bag in self-emptying station; 150ml water tank Suction Power Up to 6,000Pa Battery Up to 285 minutes Special Features LiDAR/Pathfinder smart navigation, obstacle avoidance, multi-floor mapping, floating rubber brush, 4 suction levels, 3 water-flow levels, virtual boundaries, no-mop zones, self-emptying Reasons to Buy Value for money Excellent cleaning performance Excellent navigation Reasons to Avoid Some people report average mopping

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum's cleaning performance excellent, particularly appreciating its self-cleaning and drying mop station, and consider it a worthwhile purchase that helps with home maintenance. They praise its accurate navigation, quick mapping capabilities, and time-saving features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, ease of use and navigation.

The NARWAL Flow 2 combines a slim, modern design with powerful vacuuming and advanced mopping. Its 31,000Pa suction tackles dust, debris and pet hair, while the FlowWash track mop continuously cleans itself during mopping. The system also supports automated dust emptying, water refilling and hot-water mop washing and drying, reducing manual maintenance.

Specifications Functions Vacuuming, mopping Capacity 300ml onboard water tank Suction Power Up to 31,000Pa Battery 7,000mAh Special Features FlowWash self-cleaning track mop, AI object recognition, 200+ object recognition, anti-tangle design, hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying, automatic dust emptying and refilling Reasons to Buy Good cleaning features Excellent cleaning performance Excellent navigation Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner to be one of the best in its category, with impressive cleaning performance that leaves floors spotless. They appreciate its ease of use, particularly the auto-mop washing and drying feature, and its navigation capabilities.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance, ease of use and navigation.

Top deals on the purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners on Amazon

MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE ECOVACS DEEBOT X12 OMNICYCLONE Robot Vacuum & Mop ₹ 299999 ₹ 144999 ILIFE A30 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 69999 ₹ 19899 ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop ₹ 139999 ₹ 39999 DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop ₹ 179999 ₹ 22999 NARWAL Flow 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo ₹ 249999 ₹ 149990

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FAQs for buying robotic vacuum cleaners during Amazon sale How much discount is available on the purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners? Robotic vacuum cleaners are available at a discount of up to 90% on Amazon.

Are other types of vacuum cleaners also available on a discount? Yes, cordless, corded and cannister vacuum cleaners are also getting a discount.

When did the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start? It started in India on October 8.

What discounts are available during the sale? In addition to category discounts, Amazon is also offering banking offers, coupons, no-cost EMIs and exchange bonuses to the buyers.

What all categories are getting a discount? Most of home appliance categories and electronic devices are available at a discounted price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.