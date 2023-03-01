Rockstar Games drives GTA 5 forward with latest update - Improved security, performance, and more

Rockstar Games has dropped a new update for their iconic game, Grand Theft Auto 5, today, February 28, 2023, and gamers are excited to see the latest fixes and improvements to the game. The update, which is available on all major platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, has fixed several major security flaws and other performance issues.

Download size

According to the legendary Rockstar insider, Tez2, the update is around 400MB-1GB in size depending on your platform, which is a small price to pay for the improvements that come with the patch.

Performance mode mirrors get some love

One of the most significant changes that gamers will notice is the improvement in the mirrors for Performance Mode on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The mirrors will now reflect more accurately, providing a more immersive gaming experience.

Security: Stronger than ever

Rockstar Games has also implemented a new data protocol to improve the security of network sessions and messaging, making it more difficult for hackers to exploit the game's vulnerabilities. While it doesn't fix the God Mode glitch, it is a step in the right direction towards securing the online lobbies.

Stability and performance improvements

The update has also fixed numerous crashes that occurred in online sessions, improving game stability and performance. Players can now modify the RCV, TM-02 Khanjali, and Chernobog in their facility, which was previously impossible. There were also improvements to general stability across all platforms.

PC fixes

PC gamers, who have been experiencing issues accessing online servers, will be glad to know that the update has fixed the problem caused by third-party modifications to player stats. The patch also fixed an issue that allowed users to abuse text chats on PCs.

