Rockstar Games drops 'Social Club' tag ahead of exciting GTA 6 premiere

Rockstar Games, the gaming studio behind iconic titles like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption, has recently made a subtle yet significant shift in its online membership system. Ahead of the highly anticipated reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), the studio has decided to part ways with its long-standing Social Club branding.

Rockstar Games rings in new membership branding for awaited GTA 6 launch(Rockstar Games/X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reported by PC Gamer and highlighted by the unofficial Rockstar news account @videotechuk_ on Twitter, the transition away from the Social Club branding was revealed through a comparison of messages displayed on the former Social Club website.

The rebranding effort involves replacing references to "Social Club members" with "Rockstar Games members." For instance, a message previously stating "You don't have any Social Club friends" has been updated to read, "You don't have any Rockstar Games friends."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Rockstar Games has not issued any official statements regarding these changes. It's worth noting that while some instances of the Social Club branding have been updated, traces of it remain on the website. Furthermore, there appear to be no significant alterations to the functionalities of the Social Club, suggesting that active players of Rockstar games such as Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2 should not experience any disruptions in their gaming experiences.

ALSO READ| Epic Games and LEGO group hint on upcoming crossover, ‘LEGO Llama’ sparks buzz

The GTA 6 reveal trailer is expected to debut in December, marking a monumental milestone for the gaming community. Although Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the release date for GTA 6, speculations hint at its potential launch as early as 2024. This upcoming installment is anticipated to be the first brand-new release from Rockstar since 2018 and will notably be tailored for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S generation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The adjustment in branding and system optimization by Rockstar could potentially signify the company's preparations for this new era in gaming. As the countdown begins for the GTA 6 reveal, Rockstar has alluded to an early December 2023 unveiling, coinciding with the celebration of the studio's 25th anniversary.