Rune Factory 3 Special coming to PC via Steam: Everything you need to know

XSEED Games and Marvelous Entertainment have recently announced that Rune Factory 3 Special, the remastered version of Rune Factory 3, will be available for PC via Steam. The game is set to release on September 5 alongside its Nintendo Switch version in the West. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming game.

New theme song for Rune Factory 3 Special

The recent trailer for Rune Factory 3 Special features the game's new theme song, "Yume Oi Wanderer," performed by Joe Rinoie. Fans can get a glimpse of the game's world, characters, and story while enjoying the catchy and upbeat tune.

Storyline and gameplay of Rune Factory 3 Special

In Rune Factory 3 Special, players take on the role of Micah, a young man suffering from amnesia who has the ability to transform into a fluffy sheep monster. Micah embarks on a quest to recover his memories and bring peace between humans and monsters. Players can cultivate crops, raise monsters, and participate in various activities and quests in a charming and magical world.

Limited edition and ‘Swimsuit Mode’

Fans in Europe and Australia who purchase the Switch version of Rune Factory 3 Special can get their hands on a limited edition bundle. The package comprises of a 140-page A5 notebook, character stickers, Micah-themed pin badges, a woven patch, an A3 poster, a box, and also grants access to the 'Swimsuit Mode' feature within the game.

Previous versions of the Rune Factory franchise

Rune Factory 3: A Fantasy Harvest Moon, the original version of Rune Factory 3, was released for the Nintendo DS in November 2010. XSEED Games released the remastered version, Rune Factory 3 Special, for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in March 2022.

XSEED Games has also released Rune Factory 4 Special, the remastered version of Rune Factory 4, for the Nintendo Switch in 2020. In December 2020, the game was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store for western audiences. Meanwhile, Rune Factory 5 was released last July for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Fans of the Rune Factory series and newcomers alike can look forward to the upcoming release of the Rune Factory 3 Special on both Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. With its charming storyline, enjoyable gameplay, and the delightful world, the game is sure to provide hours of fun and adventure. Don't forget to mark your calendars for September 5 and join Micah on his quest for peace and memories.

