Russia declares Mark Zuckerberg's Meta a terrorist organisation: Report

Russia on Tuesday added social networking giant Meta to the list of terrorist and extremist organisations, Reuters reported. In March, the Russian government had blocked social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. A Moscow court had also accused the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform of extremist activity, claiming that it was allowing social media users in Ukraine to post content promoting violence against the Russians. Meta's lawyer had then rejected the allegations, and told court that the organisation never engaged in extremist activities and was against Russophobia, Reuters had reported.Ever since the Russian forces launched an all out invasion on Ukraine on February 24, Kremlin has tightened its control on social media. It has banned western social media giants accusing them of promoting violence against Russians. In retaliation, tech companies in Europe have demonetised Russian state-sponsored media and even blocked it. The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces has entered the ninth month with no signs of peace. Russian strikes on Tuesday on the central Ukraine region of Dnipropetrovsk did "serious" damage to energy facilities, the region's head said, on the second day of massive missile salvos across Ukraine, AFP reported.

"The Russians fired missiles at energy infrastructure in the Pavlograd and Kamian districts. There is serious destruction. Many settlements still do not have electricity," the regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on social media. This comes a day after the Russian forces launched the biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the beginning of war.

