Russia carries out fresh strikes on Ukraine, day after huge bombings in cities

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The strikes took place a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: A man carries his bike past a rocket crater under a pedestrian bridge, after Monday rocket attack in center Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on the pro-Western country.

Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit".

russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war + 1 more
