Russia carries out fresh strikes on Ukraine, day after huge bombings in cities
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: The strikes took place a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on Ukraine.
AFP |
Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on the pro-Western country.
Read more: Playground to park: Videos show damage after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine
Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit".
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics