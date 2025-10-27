Samsung bets big on Galaxy M-series as it nears 60 million units: Akshay Rao, Director, MX Business

Samsung India is expanding its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy M17, following the strong market response to the Galaxy M16 earlier this year. In a conversation with Debashis Sarkar, Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business, Samsung India, discussed how the new phone strengthens Samsung’s position in the competitive ₹10,000– ₹15,000 segment, and shared insights into the company’s broader performance across categories. While affordability remains a key focus, Samsung’s premium range has seen a remarkable surge.(Samsung)

Galaxy M17: A Feature-Packed Successor

According to Rao, the Galaxy M17 was fast-tracked after the overwhelming success of its predecessor. “The M16 was one of the best-sellers in the ₹10,000– ₹15,000 segment and even went out of stock during the festive season,” he said.

The Galaxy M17 brings several firsts to its price range, including Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for shake-free photography, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and IP rating for dust and water resistance. The device also features a Super AMOLED display with up to 1,100 nits brightness, making it the brightest in its category.

At just 7.5mm thick, it stands among the slimmest phones in its class. The Galaxy M17 is priced effectively at ₹12,999, making these flagship-grade features more accessible to value-conscious buyers.

M Series to Cross 60 Million Milestone

The M series, introduced in 2019, has been a consistent performer for Samsung in India. “By the end of 2025, we expect to cross a milestone of 60 million handsets sold,” Rao revealed. He added that the 10k–15k bracket remains crucial for the brand, catering to a large section of Indian consumers seeking performance and durability without stretching their budget.

Strong Festive Momentum in the Premium Segment

While affordability remains a key focus, Samsung’s premium range has seen a remarkable surge. Rao highlighted that during the recent festive period, Samsung recorded 40% growth year-on-year in the ₹30,000-plus segment, driven by Galaxy AI-powered devices such as the S24 and S25 series, and attractive offers on models like the S24 Ultra, which was available at ₹74,900 during online sales.

“The festive season is when consumers look for both value and innovation,” he noted. “Our goal is to deliver unique propositions across price points, ensuring that every buyer finds a compelling reason to choose Samsung.”

Expanding the Ecosystem

Rao also mentioned the growing interest in Samsung’s connected ecosystem, smartwatches, earbuds, and tablets, which are gaining traction as consumers upgrade to premium devices. While no specific figures were shared, he emphasised that ecosystem adoption is a clear sign of the premiumisation trend continuing in India.

As for what’s next, Rao remained tight-lipped about future launches. What’s clear is that Samsung’s strategy of innovation across price tiers is paying off, both in the affordable and the premium segments.