Samsung Galaxy A17 5G mobile launched: Check price in India, offers, and specs

Samsung's launch of the Galaxy A17 5G has increased competition in the under ₹20,000 smartphone segment in India, bringing several AI features like Google Circle to Search, Gemini Live, on-device voicemail, and more, along with a Super AMOLED screen, 50MP main camera with OIS, IP rating, and more, all under ₹20,000. Here are the details on pricing, offers, availability, and specs. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price starts at ₹ 18,999.(Samsung)

Galaxy A17 price in India and offers

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G starts at ₹18,999 and this is for the 6GB plus 128GB model. You can also get the 8GB plus 128GB model for ₹20,499, and the top-end 8GB plus 256GB model will cost you ₹23,499. The Galaxy A17 5G is available in three colours: blue, grey, and black and Samsung says it will be available from retail stores, Samsung stores, samsung.com, and other online retailers starting today, September 1.

As for the offers in India, Samsung is offering ₹1,000 cashback when buying with HDFC and SBI cards, or ₹1,000 cashback when paying via UPI. There is also a 10-month EMI with zero interest, zero down payment, and zero processing fee.

Galaxy A17 5G specifications

Starting with the display, the Samsung Galaxy A17 gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch resistance. It gets support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung, for the cameras, has given the A17 a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. There is a 5-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, making for a triple camera setup. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel shooter.

Coming to the battery, there is a 5000mAh unit, which supports 25-watt fast charging. As for the performance, the A17 gets an Exynos 1330 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. For biometrics, there is a fingerprint scanner as well, and the phone runs on One UI 7 on top of Android 15, and it comes with several AI features like Circle to Search, which is a popular AI feature made by Google, Gemini Live, and on-device voicemail.

The device also packs in IP54 dust and water resistance, which should give you some peace of mind.