Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Top 5 AI-powered features that make sense

With the new Google Pixel 10 series, the tech giant has announced several new AI-powered features that simplify day-to-day tasks. The core upgrade for Pixel 10 models is the deeper AI integration into several Google apps. These AI features help extract information, edit photos using voice prompts, capture detailed images irrespective of the distance, and much more. I have been testing a couple of AI-powered features on Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G, and these 5 AI features truly stood out as the most impressive.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 5 best AI features

Pixel Screenshots with Magic Cue: Last year, Google announced the Pixel screenshot to help users identify content, events, and addresses from screenshots. Now, with the AI-powered Magic Cue feature, it can automatically recognise the content, making that information instantly available at your fingertips.

Camera Coach: Another new addition to the camera app is the AI-powered Camera Coach that helps users capture pleasing images with the perfect frame and angle. While it requires patience to fix each suggestion provided to the AI, it surely helps enhance the overall experience, especially for that one friend who does not know how to capture a perfect picture.

Gemini Live camera support and on-screen guidance: Another intuitive feature which I have been relying on a day-to-day basis is Gemini Live. From getting embargo details from my mail with a single prompt to getting all the back story about the latest tech article I am reading, it provides just the right guidance I need. In addition, with Gemini Live camera support, I was also able to get some cooking help.

Ask Photos: After Camera Coach, another intuitive feature to use on Pixel 10 Pro is “Ask Photos”. This feature helps users edit images using text or voice commands. Users simply have to prompt Gemini, such as “Enhance this image”, or “Increase background blur”, etc. This feature reduces the hassle of manual editing and makes the process seamless.

Writing tools: Lastly, Pixel 10 Pro users can also take advantage of AI-powered writing tools on the Gboard that help refine text messages, emails, and others. Users can proofread, change the tone, expand the text, and more using this Gemini AI feature.