Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G first impression: A perfect "Pro" phone you needed all along

Last week, Google officially announced its Pixel 10 series, a new generation of flagship smartphones with impressive upgrades, fresh colour variants, and the new TSMC-built Tensor G5 chip. While the entire lineup looks impressive, I have had the opportunity to test the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G model, which shares a similar size to the standard Pixel 10 model. In just a couple of days, the smartphone has kept me hooked with its new AI features, the camera, and the brighter display. But the question still remains, do the flashy specs on paper and the performance truly justify the “Pro” tag and Rs. 1,09,999 price? Here are my thoughts on the initial experience with the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G. Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G flaunts impressive AI-powered features. Here’s an initial expression of the flagship.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G design: The best Android design

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G mobile has kept the design of its predecessor, playing it safe to retain its reputation. Well, I do not have any complaints about the design as it still looks trendy, fresh, and the best of all Androids I have seen so far this year. The Pixel 10 Pro looks compact, premium, and most importantly, durable. However, it is slightly heavier, with a weight measuring 207 grams.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes in four colour options: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. I have received the Porcelain colour variant, which includes a matte finish rear panel that goes well with its glossy aluminium frame and camera module. While new Moonstone and Jade add a new touch to the Pro models, I was more attracted towards the Pixel 10’s new Indigo and Lemongrass colours. Overall, the Pixel 10 Pro has one of the best designs among other flagships.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G display: Brighter than ever

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3300nits peak brightness. While it's my first time testing the Pro model, I liked the display more than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as it delivers sharper details, accurate colours, and looks satisfyingly vibrant. In addition, the display feels smoother and brighter when used outdoors, but in Delhi’s cloudy weather, it was hard to judge the display's visibility in direct sunlight conditions. The Pixel 10 Pro model is also quite responsive, but I have yet to test it for gaming and multitasking purposes.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G camera: Retains the “Pro” factor

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G also kept a similar camera resolution as its predecessor, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. However, there are software-based improvements, especially in the field of AI. As per initial usage, I quite like the main camera performance; the images are captured bright and vibrant, the clarity is impressive, and the overall image proves its “Pro” tag.

While the smartphone offers one of the best sets of cameras, the portrait mode has left me wanting more. Do not get me wrong, the Pixel 10 Pro captures impressive portrait photos with natural blur, greater focus, and improved edge detection. However, it only has three zoom settings: 1x, 2x, and 3x. If you are capturing close-up, there is no option for 5x zoom, which may leave you wanting more.

Whereas the Pixel 10 Pro has a new ProRes Zoom feature on the main camera that offers digital zoom of up to 100x. This feature uses AI to enhance the clarity and fill the gap where the scene looks blurry. I am yet to try several other camera features, but so far, the Pixel 10 Pro has won me over in terms of camera performance.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G performance: AI is the centre

Google took a major step this year to refine the Pixel 10 series' performance. The smartphones are powered by the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Google claims that the chip offers improved TPU and CPU performance, and so far, the day-to-day usage is quite smooth. I have been using the Pixel 10 Pro for entertainment purposes, mostly such as browsing, scrolling through social media, regular video editing, and casual gaming, and I have not experienced any issues as of now.

While the Google Pixel 10 Pro is offering a seamless performance, I am quite hooked on the Gemini AI assistant. I have integrated Gemini with Google Workspace to retrieve information, and it works wonders. From finding details in Gmail to help me look for previous articles on Google Docs, it does it in seconds. I am quite fond of using Gemini Live’s screen-sharing feature, which helps me get additional information when I am reading any news article online. What makes it special is that it's seamless and quick. Just use voice or text prompts, and you’re good to go.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G battery that lasts

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G is backed by an upgraded 4,870mAh battery, but it has a smaller battery than the standard Pixel 10 model, which is questionable. However, with about 4 hours of screen time, the smartphone lasts me more than 24 hours, which is promising. It supports a 30W wired charging, which takes longer than usual to charge, but I am getting the exact numbers. Therefore, stay tuned for a detailed review if you are planning to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G this year.