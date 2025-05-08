Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get this flagship Gemini feature with latest May update: Report

Samsung's Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, the latest additions to the A Series, have received a brand-new update that introduces the ability to trigger Gemini using the side button. This functionality comes with the May 2025 update and has been rolled out for the Galaxy A56 and A36, as reported by Sammy Fans. Essentially, this update enables users to activate the Gemini assistant using the side button on both the A56 and A36 models. Galaxy A56 was launched earlier this year, in March.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Gemini Using Side Button: How This Works

To trigger Gemini, you can now choose which assistant the side button activates. In your Galaxy phone's settings, you can select between Gemini or Bixby. To launch it, simply press and hold the side button, and the Gemini AI assistant will spring to life. Previously, this feature was exclusive to Samsung's Galaxy S Series, such as the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung's Internet changelog also notes that Gemini now works with other Samsung apps, including Calendar, Notes, Reminders, and even Clock. You can complete tasks in these apps using Gemini. Additionally, you can ask Google Gemini to search for a particular YouTube video and save the results in Samsung Notes, as well as find sports team schedules and add them to your calendar.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

What Else Does This Update Bring?

Alongside the AI tricks and quick access to Gemini, both phones also receive Samsung's May 2025 security patch, providing protection against various vulnerabilities and security threats addressed in this update.

Reports indicate that Samsung had previously promised to bring the same update to other A Series devices as well. However, it remains to be seen when these features will be rolled out for those models.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details