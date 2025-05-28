Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro: 5 key reasons I find it ideal for work and travel

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro introduced to the Indian market at a time when professionals and hybrid workers demand more than just raw specs. This device doesn’t shout for attention, but it quietly impresses in the way it integrates performance, portability, and features into everyday use. After weeks of using the Galaxy Book 5 Pro in typical Indian work-life conditions, dusty cafes, intermittent travel, the experience has been nothing short of polished. Here are 5 things that I like about the laptop. With its sleek form, intelligent features, and strong battery life, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro doesn’t try to dazzle with gimmicks.(Ayushmann Chawla)

1. Display That Feels a Step Above

Let’s start with the display. The 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen isn’t just a spec-sheet highlight, it’s genuinely transformative in day-to-day use. Reading, editing documents, and even watching content on OTT platforms feels immersive. Samsung’s Vision Booster adjusts brightness smartly, and I could comfortably work near windows without squinting. Eye fatigue was noticeably reduced after long hours, a relief for those used to staring at standard LCDs.

2. Performance with AI Assistance

The Intel Core Ultra 7 chip under the hood, combined with the Intel Arc graphics, handles everything from spreadsheets and presentations to light video editing with ease. But it’s the little things that elevate the experience, AI-powered background blur during video calls, real-time captions, and enhanced multitasking that feels intuitive rather than forced. You don’t need to know it’s AI-powered to feel the impact; it just works.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is quite easy to carry and with that battery life, you don't have to worry about carrying a charging brick and cable.(Ayushmann Chawla)

3. Truly Portable, Truly Premium

At 1.23 kg, the 14-inch model is light enough to carry in a backpack all day without noticing it. It doesn’t flex, creak, or heat up much, Samsung has nailed the build quality. The keyboard is tactile and well-spaced, making long typing sessions pleasant. The trackpad is large and responsive, and the fingerprint reader on the power button works instantly.

4. Battery Life That Delivers

Samsung claims up to 21 hours of video playback, and in real-world mixed use, Wi-Fi on, multiple tabs, video calls, I regularly got around 13–15 hours. That’s impressive and frees you from plug anxiety. It charges quickly too, with USB-C fast charging delivering nearly 40% in under 30 minutes.

The seamless integration with my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 make the work experience quite smooth.(Ayushmann Chawla)

5. Ecosystem Perks for Galaxy Users

Pair it with a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, and the experience becomes even more fluid. I am currently using it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. You can drag and drop files, use the tablet as a second screen, or control both devices with a single keyboard and mouse. It’s subtle, but once you get used to it, it feels indispensable.