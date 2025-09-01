Samsung Galaxy F17 5G key features and price in India tipped online ahead of launch

Samsung is preparing to introduce the Galaxy F17 5G in India, and details around its specifications and price have surfaced ahead of the official announcement. Multiple reports suggest the company has internally tested the device, and fresh leaks point to its complete hardware features. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon under Rs. 20,000.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the SmartPrix report, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the device is expected to sport a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. At the back, it is tipped to carry a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor. It is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, although reports claim the charger may not be provided in the retail box.

On the software side, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is said to ship with Android 15 layered with One UI 7. Samsung is reportedly planning long-term support, offering up to six years of Android OS upgrades along with six years of security updates. In terms of durability, the handset may include Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display and an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and splashes.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Price in India and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, and around Rs. 15,999 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. Being part of the F-series, the phone is expected to retail via Flipkart in India.

Industry sources also suggest that the Galaxy F17 5G could essentially be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A17 5G, which ships with an in-box charger in select markets. Alongside this model, Samsung is also preparing to unveil the Galaxy M17 5G as part of its budget range, but the Galaxy F17 5G is likely to arrive first.

