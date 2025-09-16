Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile: Check price, sale offers and availability

Samsung has recently expanded its Galaxy 25 portfolio with the launch of a fan edition smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE, in India. The smartphone comes equipped with features such as an Exynos 2400 processor, 4,900mAh battery and more. To celebrate the launch, the company has announced a range of offers, including free storage upgrades and bank cashback. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will go on sale in India on 29 September 2025.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price and Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be sold in three storage configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 59,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB model at Rs. 65,999, and the 8GB RAM and 512GB version at Rs. 77,999.

Also read: OPPO F31 5G series with 7,000mAh battery and 50MP camera launched in India - All details

Interested buyers opting for the 256GB storage variant will automatically receive an upgrade to the 512GB storage version, valued at Rs. 12,000, at no additional cost. In addition, Samsung is also offering a Rs. 5,000 cashback through partner banks, along with up to 24 months of no-cost EMI plans.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Availability and Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in three colour options: Navy, Jetblack, and White. The device will be available from September 29 across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms.

Also read: Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: What’s new? Sale date and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The device is designed with a glass back and aluminium frame, measuring 7.4mm in thickness and weighing 190 grams.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor built on a 4nm process, the same chipset featured in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. It houses a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. With a compatible charger, sold separately, the battery can reach up to 65% in about 30 minutes, claims the company.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

For photography, the Galaxy S25 FE sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Furthermore, the handset runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16. Samsung has committed to seven years of operating system upgrades and security updates for the device, aligning with its policy for the Galaxy S25 series.