Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 FE as part of its flagship S25 series, with a release expected in early September 2025. Confirmed during the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call, the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition will arrive earlier than last year’s S24 FE, bringing upgrades in design, performance, and imaging. A detailed leak has now outlined what users can expect from this upcoming device. According to leaked specifications reported by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 FE will feature a slightly slimmer profile than its predecessor.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Design and Display

According to leaked specifications reported by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 FE will feature a slightly slimmer profile than its predecessor. The phone will measure 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm and weigh approximately 190 grams. It will come equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offering Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and improved visuals.

Samsung will use Gorilla Glass Victus on the front for added screen protection, and the device will carry an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water ingress.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Performance and Battery

The upcoming Fan Edition is expected to run on Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 processor. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and available in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB.

Battery capacity will remain unchanged from the S24 FE at 4,500 mAh, but charging speeds have been upgraded. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to support 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Camera Setup

On the camera front, Samsung appears to be retaining a triple rear camera configuration. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front camera will be housed in the display cut-out.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Software and Features

The device will likely ship with Android 16 out of the box, layered with Samsung’s One UI 8. It is also expected to support Galaxy AI features, in line with other recent Samsung flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected Price in India and Colour Options

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the pricing, reports suggest the Galaxy S25 FE will start at around $600, which roughly translates to ₹52,000 in India. It is expected to launch in four colours: Icy Blue, Jet Black, White, and Navy.

With a refined design, upgraded charging capabilities, and a proven camera setup, the Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up to be a strong contender in the premium mid-range segment. The official launch is likely to take place in the first half of September 2025.