Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: 5 top mobile phones compared

Waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to launch next month? While the new ultra variant showcases promising upgrades over its predecessor, there are some other flagship smartphones which offer highly premium performance with top-end capabilities that may leave the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, to provide you with better flagship smartphone options, we have curated a list of the 5 best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives from top brands such as Google, Apple, Vivo, and others that you could buy in 2025. Check out the list and know which smartphone could be a great fit based on your requirements. Know about these 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives.(Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives

iPhone 16 Pro Max (Rs.144900): One of the major Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra competitors is the iPhone 16 Pro Max which comes with some flagship features and offerings. The smartphone was launched in September 2024 with the new A18 Pro chip, offering a significant performance boost over its predecessor. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max also offers some eye-catching Apple Intelligence features that counters Galaxy AI coming to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Apart from these features, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a triple camera setup that captures mesmerising pictures and videos, making it a worthy smartphone in the premium market.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rs.124999): Another popular flagship smartphone launched this year was Google Pixel 9 Pro XL which comes with a new premium design and some advanced camera capabilities. This smartphone could be the best competitor for camera performance and AI features as the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide with macro focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Additionally, the smartphone offers several similar AI features to Samsung’s Galaxy AI since both companies have collaborated to introduce advanced features to smartphones.

Vivo X200 Pro (Rs.94000): Another impressive smartphone which was launched in the flagship smartphone market was the Vivo X200 series. However, the X200 Pro has been in talks for its exceptional camera features. Vivo also introduced the segment’s first 200MP telephoto camera with Zeiss APO technology, offering advanced zooming capabilities. Apart from top-end camera features, the Vivo X200 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. Therefore, the Vivo X200 Pro could be one of the best alternatives to Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Pro (Rs.99999): Another, camera and performance-centric smartphone is the Oppo Find X8 Pro which was launched earlier this year in the flagship smartphone segment. Similar to Vivo X200 Pro, this smartphone is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, offering flagship performance. Additionally, the Oppo Find X8 Pro comes with advanced camera capabilities that include a quad camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-telephoto lens. It also comes with an iPhone 16-like camera control button, offering easy access to camera features.

OnePlus 13 ( Around Rs.70000): Lastly, another Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternative is the OnePlus 13 which is launching on January 7, 2025. Similar to Samsung, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It also comes with a new design featuring a vegan leather rear panel. It may also come with advanced cameras that may compete with Galaxy S25 Ultra.