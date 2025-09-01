Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India hits all-time low price on Flipkart: Here’s how to grab it

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G has just slashed its price to the lowest level since launch on Flipkart, meaning serious value for flagship seekers right now. Flipkart has also announced the dates for the Big Billion Day sale today, and this might be a hint towards the discounts about to come. Grab Galaxy S25 Ultra at an all time low on Flipkart(Samsung)

What’s the deal?

The base 256 GB model saw a ₹19,000 price cut, dropping it from ₹1,29,999 to ₹1,10,999. A further ₹4,000 off is available via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, bringing the final price under ₹1,07,000.

Trade-in options and EMI plans starting at around ₹3,903/month make it even easier to grab. Plus, extended warranty and protection plans are available.

Specs worth mentioning

The Galaxy S25 Ultra overdelivers on muscle and features:

6.9-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz, up to 2600 nits brightness.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with 12 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage.

5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Quad-camera setup: 200 MP main, 50 MP ultrawide, 50 MP periscope telephoto, 10 MP telephoto; plus a 12 MP front sensor.

How it compares to earlier deals

This isn’t the first time the S25 Ultra has seen discounts. In June, Amazon offered a ₹12,000 price cut plus cashback and trade-in deals. Still, this Flipkart offer takes the crown for the lowest overall price ever recorded.

What to watch Why it matters

Best-ever price High-end Samsung flagship now below ₹ 1.1L—rare value proposition.

1.1L—rare value proposition. Flexible payment options, EMI, bank cashback, and trade-ins make it accessible across budgets.

Flagship-level hardware: Top-tier display, chipset, cameras, and battery lineup.

If Galaxy AI, a killer display, and photo/video prowess matter, and price has been the barrier, this is the moment to act. This deal makes it competitive.