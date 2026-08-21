Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch on August 27? Here’s what the new Galaxy event could reveal

Samsung isn't done with major launch events just yet. Just last month the company hosted a special Galaxy Event globally wherein it launched three new foldable display smartphones, that is, the Galaxy Z Fold8, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Now, less than a month later the company has announced that it will soon be hosting the 'Galaxy Event August 2026'.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 FE soon. (Samsung)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The company has also confirmed that the event will be held August 27 in India and globally wherein it will introduce the newest addition to the Galaxy S26 family. In India, interested people will be able to watch the event starting at 5:30PM on the company's official YouTube channel and Samsung.com. While Samsung hasn't confirmed the exact name of its upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphone, reports indicate the device could be the Galaxy S26 FE or Fan Edition. This is same time around which the company launched the Galaxy S25 FE last year.

So what do we know about the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE so far?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been a part of numerous reports and leaks in the past couple of weeks. The reports are enough to paint a picture of as to what we can expect from Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. As per reports, the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. Under the hood, it may feature the Exynos 2500 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. For the unversed, its predecessor, that is, the Galaxy S25 FE came with the 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset. The Exynos 2500, on the other hand, is a slightly more advanced chipset and it's made using the 3nm process.

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Coming to the cameras, Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition smartphone is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will have a 12MP front-facing camera. This camera setup is almost similar to what we get on the standard Galaxy S26, barring the 8MP telephoto lens. However, we'll have to wait to find out if the company uses similar camera sensors to know more about the camera quality.

On the software front, the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition could follow the footsteps of its newly launched Galaxy Z series smartphones in offering Android 17 operating system with One UI skin on top. Lastly, the device is expected to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with support for a 45W fast charger. This battery is similar to what is offered with the Galaxy S26+.

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{{^usCountry}} Design wise, the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE is expected to resembled its other Galaxy S26 series siblings, including the design for the rear camera bump. However, it is likely to get slightly different colours, which is likely to help distinguish it from the rest of the series. As per reports, this phone could come in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colour options. Additionally, it is tipped to get IP68 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE expected pricing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Design wise, the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE is expected to resembled its other Galaxy S26 series siblings, including the design for the rear camera bump. However, it is likely to get slightly different colours, which is likely to help distinguish it from the rest of the series. As per reports, this phone could come in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colour options. Additionally, it is tipped to get IP68 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE expected pricing? {{/usCountry}}

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Some reports suggest that this Fan Edition smartphone could start at €799 in Europe, which roughly translates to ₹89,500 in India. However, there is no word on the India pricing yet.