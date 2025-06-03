Samsung is likely to ditch Gemini AI for Perplexity- Details

Samsung and Google's relationship has strengthened over the years for AI support. Since, Galaxy S24 series, both companies joined hands to introduce the Circle to Search features, and other custom features, which make flagship Samsung devices smart and user-friendly. However, with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, Samsung may break ties with Google to join hands with Perplexity. Therefore, Galaxy S26 users may not have Gemini AI features at the tips of their fingertips, but perplexity for cloud-based AI features. Well, Samsung is not the only smartphone brand which is switching from Gemini to Perplexity. Motorola has also reported to partner with the brand for the Razr series. Samsung to partner with Perplexity for AI integration, here’s what we know so far.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Samsung to partner with Perplexity

In the midst of Google and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) antitrust case, the tech giant is reported to conduct monopolistic practices to maintain its stronghold in the market by stifling competition. These practices include Google making its services as default choice, making Gemini AI as default AI assistant for phones, and more. Therefore, brands like Motorola and Samsung are reported to join hands with Perplexity.

According to a Bloomberg report, Samsung is said to be close to joining hands with the AI-based company to bring Perplexity's AI search technology to upcoming Galaxy models. This partnership could make Perplexity AI the default or prominent AI assistant option for Samsung devices. It was also highlighted that Samsung may integrate Perplexity technology into its Bixby assistant, which could come as an alternative to the Gemini AI assistant.

Alongside the partnership, Samsung is also rumoured to be developing a new "AI-infused" operating system with perplexity. Additionally, Samsung could invest a huge amount in Perplexity, which could make it one of the biggest investors. This also showcases a beneficial win for both companies. Therefore, Samsung may officially say “bye” to Google for now. However, it should be noted that Samsung has not yet made any official announcement on the partnership. As of now, we expect that the decision may not till the start of 2026. Therefore, we will have to wait a few more months to know what Samsung has planned for its AI-powered features and integration.

