Share your light on Instagram with Diwali stickers. Here’s how to do this

Diwali is here and people are celebrating the festival enthusiastically by sharing sweets and greetings. Along with the physical world, the virtual world too is lit with Diwali wishes. Stickers have gained popularity as a way to wish loved ones on social media. Today, practically all social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, enable sticker sharing between users and their friends.

You can share several theme-based preloaded stickers with your friends using apps owned by Meta, including the well-known photo-sharing service Instagram.

Here we have shared the steps to send Diwali stickers on multimedia platform Instagram. This year, Instagram's sticker section has seen numerous new sticker additions. It only takes a few simple steps to send stickers using Instagram.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

Step 2: Next, click the DM button in the upper right corner to access the Direct Message section.

Step 3: From here, select the contact with which you want to share Diwali stickers .

Step 4: Next, click the sticker icon near the bottom of the chat.

Step 5: Use this section to look for Diwali stickers.

Step 6: Lastly, just select the sticker you want to send and press the send button.

The introduction of Diwali stickers is a component of the worldwide initiative started by Instagram and made famous by the hashtag ShareyourLight. It was made by Neethi, an illustrator, muralist, and pattern designer from Bangalore, to celebrate the festival of lights and the triumph of good over evil.

