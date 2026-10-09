Skip Apple: 5 Windows laptops offering better ports, displays, and value than a MacBook

MacBooks for long have been known for their premium design, reliable performance and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. But they are not necessarily the right choice for everyone, especially if you want more connectivity options or better value for your money. Windows laptops, on the other hand, offer better flexibility in terms of connectivity and integration with other devices and platforms. What's great about Windows laptops is that several models now offer compelling alternatives, combining powerful processors, high-quality OLED displays, dedicated graphics and a wider selection of ports without always commanding the same premium as an equivalent MacBook.

Best Windows laptops to buy on Amazon right now. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

For students, professionals and content creators, the choice goes beyond brand preference. A laptop with HDMI, USB-A, USB-C and an SD card reader can make everyday work easier by reducing the need for adapters and dongles. Meanwhile, OLED panels with high refresh rates, touchscreen functionality and flexible form factors can offer advantages for entertainment, creative tasks and multitasking.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it is worth looking beyond Apple's popular lineup. We have shortlisted five Windows laptops that deserve your attention for their connectivity, display capabilities and overall value.

Top features of the best Windows laptops on Amazon

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR STORAGE Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch 13-inch Snapdragon X Plus 256GB UFS storage ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) 16-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 325 512GB SSD Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 14-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 226V 512GB SSD HP 15 15.6-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 1TB SSD Dell 15 15.6-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 225U 512GB SSD

Best Windows laptops to buy on the Amazon sale

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch combines a slim, premium design with a PixelSense touchscreen, making it a compelling Windows alternative to a MacBook Air. Powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor, it offers 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for everyday productivity and multitasking. Its Windows 11 experience, touch input and broader port selection add flexibility for work and entertainment.

Specifications Display 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Battery Up to 23 hours of local video playback RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB UFS storage Reasons to Buy Premium design Good battery life Excellent performance Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance, particularly for AI heavy workloads. They also like its premium and light weight design and long battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 combines a large 16-inch anti-glare display with a Quiet Blue finish and a practical port selection. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD support everyday multitasking, while the dedicated Copilot key brings quick access to AI assistance. With USB-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1 and a headphone jack, it offers flexible connectivity, plus bundled Office Home 2024 for added value.

Specifications Display 16-inch FHD+ WUXGA Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 325 Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics Battery 42Wh RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Reasons to Buy Good at handling AI workloads Excellent performance Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance, particularly for AI heavy workloads.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition pairs a lightweight 1.19kg design with a vibrant 14-inch OLED touchscreen, which makes it a premium Windows alternative to a MacBook. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles everyday productivity and multitasking. Its two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI 2.1 and microSD card reader offer flexible connectivity.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Graphics Battery 70Wh RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-8533 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Reasons to Buy Premium display Good connectivity options Light weight design Reasons to Avoid RAM is not upgradeable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its display quality and battery life. They also appreciate its build quality, keyboard comfort and port usability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop display and portability.

The HP 15 combines a practical silver finish with a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, offering a spacious workspace for everyday productivity. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 24GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample capacity for multitasking and storing files. Compared with a MacBook, it offers familiar Windows compatibility, USB-A connectivity and HDMI output, reducing the need for adapters. The backlit keyboard, privacy-shutter camera and bundled Office Home 2024 add further value.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Graphics Battery 41Wh RAM 24GB DDR5-5600 Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Reasons to Buy Good performance Value for money Good display quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop's performance nice and consider it excellent value for money. They also like display quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop display and performance.

The Dell 15 AI-powered laptop is a Windows-based alternative for buyers who want a large-screen computing experience without committing to Apple's MacBook ecosystem. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it is designed for everyday productivity, multitasking and AI-assisted workflows. Unlike MacBooks with limited physical connectivity, Dell's mainstream laptop range offers practical ports for connecting peripherals and external displays, depending on the configuration.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225U Graphics Intel Graphics Battery 41Wh RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Reasons to Buy Good performance Food display quality Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop's performance nice. They also like display quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop display and performance.

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FAQs for buying a Windows laptop in India How much RAM is enough for a Windows laptop in 2026? For most buyers, 16GB RAM is a sensible starting point for a new Windows laptop.

Should I buy a laptop with an SSD or HDD? An SSD is generally the better choice for a modern Windows laptop because it offers faster boot times, quicker application launches and more responsive everyday performance than a traditional hard drive.

Which display is best for a Windows laptop: IPS, OLED or LCD? An IPS LCD display is a good all-round option for work, study and everyday entertainment. OLED displays offer deeper blacks, stronger contrast and vibrant colours, making them attractive for watching films and editing photos.

Do I need a dedicated graphics card in a Windows laptop? A dedicated GPU is worth considering for demanding gaming, 3D rendering, GPU-accelerated video editing and certain AI workloads.

Which ports should I check before buying a Windows laptop? USB-A is useful for older peripherals, while USB-C can support data transfer, charging and external displays depending on the laptop. HDMI can simplify connecting a monitor or projector, and an SD card reader can help photographers and videographers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.