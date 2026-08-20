Skip the usual sweets: 5 worth-it Rakhi gifting ideas under 5,000 your sibling will actually use

Raksha Bandhan 2026 is right around the corner, which means it's time to shop for gifts for your sibling. On the day, a lot of people buy sweets, chocolates or a last-minute gift card for their siblings. However, Rakhi gifting doesn’t have to be another gift that may never leave the cupboard. If you’re looking for something your brother or sister will genuinely appreciate and use long after Raksha Bandhan, a useful tech gift can be a smarter choice. The good news is that you don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune to find something that feels thoughtful.

The list includes earbuds, gaming accessories, fitness trackers and more. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

From wireless audio accessories and portable speakers to a smart charger for all their electronic devices and gaming accessories, there are plenty of tech gifts under ₹5,000 that can match your sibling’s personality and everyday habits. Whether they are always listening to music, travelling, working from a laptop, creating content or gaming in their spare time, the right gadget can make for a practical yet personal Rakhi present.

But with hundreds of options available online, choosing the right gift can quickly become overwhelming. Price alone isn’t enough. You also need to consider features, reliability, everyday usefulness. So, if you want to skip the usual sweets or boring gifts this Raksha Bandhan, here are five tech gifting ideas under ₹5,000 that your sibling can actually use and appreciate.

Best Rakhi gifts under ₹ 5,000

The JBL Tune Beam 2 combines a compact stem-style design with an ergonomic in-ear fit. Its 10mm dynamic drivers deliver JBL Pure Bass sound, while JBL Spatial Sound creates a more immersive listening experience. These earbuds use touch controls and the JBL Headphones app for control and customisation. Personi-Fi 3.0 lets users create a personalised sound profile by adjusting the audio curve to their preferences and Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes add flexibility.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3; multipoint/dual-device connection Battery Backup Up to 48 hours total; up to 12 hours with ANC off Audio Features 10mm dynamic drivers, JBL Pure Bass, JBL Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0, six microphones IP Rating IP54 ANC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Long battery life Comfortable fit Reasons to Avoid Average ANC performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sound quality of these earbuds. They appreciate their perfect in-ear fit and top-notch comfort. The battery life is impressive, lasting long with just 10 minutes of charging.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality, battery life and comfort.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor is a compact, lightweight Bluetooth speaker designed for indoor and outdoor listening. It gets a 30W output along with dual large passive woofer radiators and Dynamic Equilibrium tuning all of which are designed to deliver punchy bass, clearer vocals and balanced sound across different listening environments. On the connectivity front, it gets Bluetooth 5.4 that enables stable wireless connectivity, while TWS and multi-speaker pairing add flexibility.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4; TWS stereo pairing; multi-speaker pairing Battery Backup Up to 12 hours at 50% volume; 2,600mAh battery Audio Features 30W output, stereo sound, dual large passive woofer radiators, Dynamic Equilibrium, built-in microphone IP Rating IP67 Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Long battery life Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Average bass performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its strong bass and loud volume. They also like its battery life and Bluetooth connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose these speaker for its sound quality and battery life.

The Pebble Qore 2 is a screen-free fitness band that is designed for users who want health tracking without the distraction of a smartwatch display. Its premium metal body, rectangular profile and 20mm nylon Velcro strap give it a stylish yet lightweight design for everyday wear. The health data is synced to the companion app. The band tracks heart rate, SpO2, HRV, body temperature, stress, steps and sleep, while AI-powered health analysis provides additional wellness insights.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4; compatible with Android and iOS Battery Backup Up to 45 days; 150mAh battery IP Rating 5ATM water resistance Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO2, HRV, body temperature, stress, steps, sleep tracking and multiple sports modes Reasons to Buy Good features Long battery life Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity Average accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smart band excellent in quality, with outstanding battery life that doesn't require daily charging, and appreciate its premium appearance and usefulness for workouts.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fitness tracker for its features and battery life.

The Ambrane AeroSynQ Trio 3 is a compact, foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station designed to keep an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods powered from one setup. Its premium metallic finish and lightweight, foldable construction make it suitable for desks, bedside tables and travel. This charger doubles as a phone stand that supports portrait and landscape viewing. Qi2.2 technology provides up to 25W magnetic wireless charging, while dedicated 5W and 2.5W outputs handle AirPods and Apple Watch charging.

Specifications Wattage 25W MagSafe, 5W AirPods, 2.5W Apple Watch; 32.5W maximum combined output Supported smartphone models iPhone 12 and newer MagSafe/Qi2 models; Qi2/Qi-enabled Android smartphones and other Qi-enabled devices Charging features 3-in-1 wireless charging, Qi2.2, magnetic alignment, 45W Type-C input Special Features SafeCharge Technology, phone stand, portrait/landscape viewing, foldable design Reasons to Buy Compact design Magnetic charging works well Premium looks Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its broad feature set and convenience. They also appreciate its looks and form factor.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for its design and convenience.

The Ant Esports MG401 is a compact 4-in-1 mobile gaming setup that combines a 35-key mini RGB keyboard, gaming mouse, adjustable phone holder and game converter. Its ergonomic keyboard has a one-handed layout and RGB backlighting, while the phone holder can be adjusted for a comfortable viewing angle. It gets RGB lighting that adds a gaming-focused visual touch. The Bluetooth 5.0 converter is designed for responsive mobile gaming, while its 5V/2A output lets you play while charging.

Specifications Response time Low-latency Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for mobile gaming Lighting RGB backlit 35-key mini keyboard Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 game converter; USB connections for keyboard and mouse Special Features 4-in-1 setup, ergonomic design, portable, adjustable phone holder, play-while-charging, anti-ghosting keyboard, adjustable mouse DPI Reasons to Buy Excellent gaming performance Comfortable design Value for money Reasons to Avoid Connectivity and compatibility issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the keyboard and mouse combo performs well for gaming, with one mentioning it's the best device for BGMI.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this product for its design and gaming performance.

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Before the specs win you over, consider what your fitness smartwatch needs to do every day

FAQs Should I buy a smartwatch as a Raksha Bandhan gift? Yes, especially if your sibling is interested in fitness or wants to track daily activity. Look for an AMOLED display, reliable health tracking, good battery life, water resistance and smartphone notifications.

Should I choose earbuds with ANC? If your sibling frequently travels, works in noisy environments or commutes by metro or bus, ANC can be particularly useful.

What should I look for when buying a Bluetooth speaker under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000? Prioritise sound quality, battery life, portability, Bluetooth version and water/dust resistance. An IP67-rated speaker is particularly useful.

What tech gift should I buy for a sibling who loves gaming? Consider gaming earbuds, a gaming mouse, mechanical keyboard, mobile gaming controller or a gaming accessory.

What tech gift should I buy if I don't know my sibling's preferences? Choose something broadly useful, such as TWS earbuds, a power bank or a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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