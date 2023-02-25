Sons of the Forest: How to locate 3D printer for crafting essential equipment

Gamers are excitedly exploring the immersive and terrifying world of Sons of the Forest, and one essential piece of equipment that players need is the 3D printer. This valuable device can create survival equipment and ammunition for weapons, and is located in a safe house in the early stages of the game.

Sons of the Forest, a highly anticipated game of the year, offers the same environmental settings as its predecessor The Forest, but with new creatures, equipment, horror elements, and entirely new regions. For those who are struggling to locate the 3D printer, this article provides a guide to help players obtain this crucial item.

To find the 3D printer, players should first grab the necessary equipment, including GPS, from the emergency kit. They can then locate the beacon point above the circular river stream and head towards the nearby cave on the left. Once inside the cave, players can squeeze through a narrow area to discover the safe house, complete with a laptop and a 3D printer.

Players can use the 3D printer to create various objects and equipment, and they can find different blueprints by exploring the forest. The printer will also require refilling from time to time using the printer resin, which can be found in the safe room and around the map.

The printing process of each material depends on the complexity of the craftable item, and this complexity will increase as players progress through the game and encounter more challenging materials.

Some of the items that can be crafted with the 3D printer in the early game include arrows, grappling hooks, flasks, masks, tech mesh, and sleds. These items can protect players from threats, help them hunt animals, scare various enemies, and enable them to reach otherwise inaccessible locations.

Sons of the Forest is currently available on Steam as part of early access, and it is expected to be released on consoles at a later date. If you want to survive the horror and adventure of Sons of the Forest, make sure to locate and use the 3D printer to create the equipment and ammunition you need to succeed!

