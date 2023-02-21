Hogwarts Legacy: Fly solo or with friends? Multiplayer possibility in the air

The long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy video game has arrived, and gamers are thrilled to dive into the world of witches and wizards. From brewing potions to flying on brooms, the game is everything fans have dreamed of, but there's one thing that's been on everyone's mind - is multiplayer coming to Hogwarts Legacy?

While developer Avalanche has stated that Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player experience, there may be hope for multiplayer on the PC version of the game. Modder Yamashi is in the early stages of creating a multiplayer mod, which could be a game-changer for those looking to explore the Wizarding World with their friends.

But don't hold your breath for official multiplayer anytime soon. The game was designed to be a single-player experience, and the developer is likely focused on potential DLC in the future.

So for now, Hogwarts Legacy fans will have to content themselves with solo play, but with so much to discover and explore, there's still plenty to keep even the most dedicated witch or wizard busy. Whether you're trying to level up or searching for elusive collectables, Hogwarts Legacy is sure to enchant gamers for years to come.

About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Portkey Games. It is set in the Wizarding World of the Harry Potter universe and is expected to be released in 2023 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game allows players to create their own characters and attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a fifth-year student.

Players can explore the open-world environment, cast spells, brew potions, tame magical creatures, and battle against dark forces. The game has been highly anticipated by Potter-heads fans and is expected to provide a deep and immersive experience of the Wizarding World.